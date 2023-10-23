Investiture for Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Samuel Langholz November 8, 2023

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., Governor Kim Reynolds will administer the ceremonial oath of office to Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Samuel P. Langholz during a public investiture in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom at the Iowa Judicial Branch Building located at 1111 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319.

Judge Langholz, Ankeny, was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in August 2023. He filled the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Anuradha Vaitheswaran.

Before his appointment, he practiced law in the Executive Branch of state government for nearly thirteen years, serving as Chief Deputy Attorney General, Assistant Solicitor General, Senior Legal Counsel to the Governor, Chief Administrative Law Judge, and State Public Defender. He also previously worked in private practice at a law firm in Des Moines. He began his legal career as a judicial law clerk to Judge Steven M. Colloton on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Judge Langholz earned his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law with highest distinction and Order of the Coif in 2008 and his undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University magna cum laude in 2002. He was raised and graduated from high school in Clear Lake.

Judge Langholz is married and has two sons.

Media Advisory: If you wish to be present for the entire ceremony and have camera and recording equipment to install, please arrive twenty minutes in advance of the ceremony. If you have additional requirements, contact Steve Davis at steve.davis@iowacourts.gov.