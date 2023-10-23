Thusian Institute for Religious Liberty celebrates 15 years in St Vincent

On Thursday 12th October, the Thusian Institute for Religious Liberty Inc. (TIRL) celebrated fifteen years since its official launch in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. TIRL is a human rights education services provider with special emphasis on the God-given inalienable Right to Religious Liberty.

The Commemoration was marked with a special Facebook live on Wednesday 11th at 6:30 PM dubbed “A Review of Pandemic Issues” with a presentation by a special guest, Dr. Roger Hodkinson. Dr. Hodkinson is a medical specialist in Pathology. He is also a retired pathologist with the Wellness Company of Canada and has provided vital education concerning the danger and damaging effects of the Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Known for his straight forwardness, Dr. Hodkinson called on the world to hold the drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic accountable for the ‘travesty’ they have caused. He named organizations like the CDC, NIH, FDA and Pfizer as having intentionally denied the population truthful information. The effects of mandates and related issues were highlighted. He listed serious adverse events associated with the “clot shot” which included blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, turbo cancers, increased infections, declining fertility, excess deaths, and increased mortality. The pathologist informed viewers that global deaths directly attributed to the jab are now more than 20 million and there have been more than two billion serious adverse reactions (best estimates, often underreported), all based on government data globally (including VAERS), and analyzed by expert in statistics Peter Halligan. He described these numbers as “beyond staggering” and a “grotesque nightmare” and also lamented the dramatic drop in birth rates globally, as irrefutable evidence of the impact of the covid-19 vaccine’s damage to human fertility.

Dr. Hodkinson also rebuked the established churches for compromising and abandoning their flock “at the very moment of need” in the pandemic; he commended Thusia SDA Church for its stance for freedom. A key point to note from Dr. Hodkinson’s presentation was his warning that the World Health Organization’s new pandemic treaty, behind which is the agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF), is a stealth attack on democracy to promote “a one world government in which everyone follows orders from some supranational body that’s not democratically elected but is run by, essentially, dictators, destroying the very foundation of family and religion, the fundamental freedoms that we all thought…was assumed in democracy…” Dr. Hodkinson’s entire presentation can be found on the Thusia Seventh day Adventist Church’s Facebook page https://fb.watch/nKjdAkl4B1/

During the Facebook live, the institute also pointed out aspects of their work over the last year which included active involvement in educating Vincentians about the anti-conscience and unreasonableness of the SRO of 2021. This legislation, which mandated teachers and public servants to take an experimental injection or lose their jobs caused over 500 public workers their jobs, including members of the institute who were teachers and public servants. TIRL also condemned the government’s position of refusing to submit to a court judgement which ruled in favour of the workers.

In this world of increasing human rights violations, where global elites and tyrannical leaders are seeking to dominate the consciences of their fellow human beings, and where fallen protestants will agitate for the enforcement of religious authority within civil law, TIRL will continue to be vigilant, resolute and purposeful in advancing our mission which includes: providing “a range of human rights services geared to advance respect for, and to increase constitutional protections for individual rights and freedoms, liberty of conscience in particular across the regions of the globe” and “to undertake initiatives to accentuate the problem-solving potential of the field of human rights to affirm its validity as the ideal approach to social issues, human enterprises and solutions.”–Excerpts From TIRL’s Official Mission Statement

We are continually grateful to the Most High- YHWH for His mercies and help towards us. We express sincere thanks to all who have supported us, and we commit ourselves to continual self-denying service of love for the upcoming year and beyond. God bless you and we love you.