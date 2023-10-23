Risk Strategies Appoints Drew Carnase as Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines

Will lead and enhance strategic and operational capabilities while driving business development

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced Drew Carnase has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines.



As Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Lines, Carnase will focus on scaling and optimizing Risk Strategies Commercial Lines Operations by advancing its specialty focus, enhancing strategic and operational efficiencies, integrating newly acquired companies, and elevating the services and solutions available to clients.

“As Risk Strategies continues to grow rapidly, we are strategically investing in our leadership structure, aligning with our business priorities and specialties,” said John Scroope, National Director of Retail Operations, Risk Strategies. “Drew is an innovative leader with a strong history of successfully managing large teams, resolving complex challenges, and delivering new solutions that meet clients’ evolving needs.”

Carnase has nearly 30 years of insurance industry experience managing commercial lines operations across the country. He joined Risk Strategies two years ago to lead the national build-out and launch of the company’s small business commercial business unit. This strategic initiative was focused on delivering a superior client experience, driving operational consistency, and creating overall value as a platform for growth. He previously held the role of President of Commercial Operations at OneBeacon Insurance as well as Senior Vice President at Chubb.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with our talented team of commercial, industry, and product specialists across the country to build a differentiated commercial lines operation that can consistently deliver a superior client experience,” said Carnase.

A graduate of Hamilton College, Carnase holds a bachelor’s degree in political science. He was also the founder of a successful small business and has served on numerous business and community boards, including Executive Board Member at Hopkinton Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of Advisory Board at Byrne Financial Freedom.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

