Livelihood and recovery support for vulnerable groups: CSOs invited to apply for call in Azerbaijan

Civil Society Organisations in Azerbaijan are invited to take part in a call for proposals launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as part of an EU-funded project.

The Call for Proposals aims at supporting selected CSOs to implement project activities in providing essential livelihood and recovery support, targeting the most vulnerable groups, particularly people with disabilities and internally displaced people (IDPs). Support will be in the form of livelihoods and recovery interventions, including the provision of livelihoods, restoration of assets, skills development for IDPs, and livelihood diversification through new income-generating activities including micro-economic enterprises.

The deadline for the submission of applications is 8 December 2023.

