Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,810 in the last 365 days.

Livelihood and recovery support for vulnerable groups: CSOs invited to apply for call in Azerbaijan

Civil Society Organisations in Azerbaijan are invited to take part in a call for proposals launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as part of an EU-funded project.

The Call for Proposals aims at supporting selected CSOs to implement project activities in providing essential livelihood and recovery support, targeting the most vulnerable groups, particularly people with disabilities and internally displaced people (IDPs). Support will be in the form of livelihoods and recovery interventions, including the provision of livelihoods, restoration of assets, skills development for IDPs, and livelihood diversification through new income-generating activities including micro-economic enterprises. 

The deadline for the submission of applications is 8 December 2023.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Livelihood and recovery support for vulnerable groups: CSOs invited to apply for call in Azerbaijan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more