Margaret ‘Peggy’ Ellen Andrews: Saxophonist/Musician, Passionate Animal Lover, Accomplished Gardener

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Margaret “Peggy” Ellen Andrews

July 10, 1953-October 19, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister and friend, Margaret “Peggy” Ellen Andrews, saxophonist/musician on October 19, 2023 from a valiant struggle with brain cancer.

Peggy was born on July 10, 1953 in New Britain CT, to Robert & Ronnie Andrews. From early on, she was precocious, creative, inquisitive, and an inherently bright child. An avid book reader with a vivid imagination who absorbed stories and information like a sponge. She made friends easily throughout the years and managed to keep those connections thriving despite the many changes that occurred in her life. Peggy graduated in 1971 from Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in Middletown, CT and spent several years in Connecticut before moving out west to the Bay Area where she began her journey as a self-taught saxophonist. She eventually settled in Southern Humboldt County in Northern California and for over 40 years, she lived on Duty Ridge Rd better known as “the hill” in Ettersburg. It is here where she finally found a sense of belonging, community, and happiness while also developing deep sustaining long term friendships. During this time, she continued to expand upon her musical career which included performing in numerous local area bands and in different genres: Orchestre Sabrosita, Las Malandras, The Razers, Moo Moo & the Creamers, Mud, Sweat, & Tears, Rod Deal & the Ideals, Bluethorn, and The Garberville Town Band and she also did some composing & coproducing for Bluethorn. Some of her fondest memories were of the live iconic early 1990’s performances with The Ideals during Reggae On The River which can still be viewed online. She also spent some time tutoring band students locally. Personally, her real interest in music was jazz. She found such joy in its melodies and complex compositions. It spoke to her in ways that other genres could not and became a cornerstone of her musical identity.

For several years, Peggy had attended Jazz Camp West in the Bay Area where she’d spend a week rubbing elbows with, learning from, and collaborating with many other skilled musicians while she further honed her craft.

Peggy had a decades long loving relationship with KMUD Community Radio having been involved from the beginning of its inception. She was a radio programmer, and was a successful fund raiser believing strongly in its mission of community service. For more than 25 years she hosted a monthly eclectic jazz program and amassed a devoted following of listeners. Peggy was known for exposing her audience to different & sometimes more obscure artists & delighted in audience feedback she’d receive on program choices.

She was an accomplished gardener and successfully grew just about every vegetable you could think of. In addition, she grew flowers and particularly loved sun flowers & lavender. People from all over were often drawn to her – she was engaging because of her great sense of humor, her relentless interest in and caring of others, and her unique ability to connect with all she met on a real personal level. Being around her somehow allowed your inner child to emerge, and boy was it fun…Peggy was someone you always remembered and who made a distinct and lasting impression. She lived her life on her own terms, (recently dubbed “Queen Of Free” by her brother Chris which tickled her) was rebellious by nature and was generous to a fault. No matter what came her way, she remained lovingly and fiercely devoted to her family and her many friends, and was deeply emotionally available on many levels. Besides that, no one else could give a bigger and better bear hug.

For many years, Peggy made annual week plus trips to the east coast to visit family and friends. During this time, she would stay with her mother which further strengthened their understanding of one another and their unique bond. During the last two visits she ever made, Peggy spent some time caring for her mother. She eagerly and proudly filled that role with both kindness and empathy. Throughout the years, she always remained close and connected to her family and her east coast friends in spite of the physical distance.

She was a passionate animal lover for her entire life and was quite knowledgeable about many animals. She deeply loved all her pets which over the many years included cats, dogs, monkeys, an iguana, birds, turtles and tropical fish. During her life on the hill, she was a consummate champion of the downtrodden & as a result, several homeless cats & at least one dog sought her out sensing a kindred spirit and most of them eventually became part of her family. She was a nature lover and believed strongly in protecting the environment. She was self-taught on technology easily navigating computers and she even built a computer. Very independent to the core, she worked on car engines and systems. She demonstrated remarkable resiliency and determination in spite of all the many hardships she endured. Although we can’t imagine a world without her, she made an indelible mark by helping us see the goodness in and around us. We will always think of her as that impressionable & whimsical person who loved robots, science fiction, video games, Shark Week and could belt out a melody on her saxophone like nobody’s business. We will miss her eternal optimism and her perpetual childlike wonder of the universe.

Predeceased by her parents, Peggy is survived by three siblings: Christopher Andrews of Manchester CT; Laura Colker (Hank) of Pittsburgh PA; Eric Andrews (Jeannie) of Sherman CT; her beloved 3 cats Windsor, Thomas and Henry; countless loving friends, and several cousins.

A special thank you to UCSF Department of Neurology, Eureka Rehab and Wellness, and Jerold Phelps Skilled Nursing Facility for your kindness, compassion and care during the last months of Peggy’s life. We also want to thank Paula Bartholomy who was a tireless & loving advocate & close friend throughout Peggy’s illness & life. In addition, we’d like to thank her many other friends for their love, visits & all kinds of support during this time – you know who you are. We are so grateful to all of you. Peggy spent her remaining days trying to regain strength, connecting with family and friends while she also earlier on had developed newly acquired insatiable appetites for both chocolate and mashed potatoes. Her final days were peaceful.

A celebration party of Peggy’s life will be planned in the community by her devoted friends in the future. Details will be announced when known.

Donations in Peggy’s memory can be made to:

KMUD Community Radio Inc, PO Box 135, 1144 Redway Dr, Redway, CA, 95560 or Miranda’s Rescue, 1603 Sandy Prairie Rd, Fortuna, CA 95540.