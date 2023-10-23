2nd Annual Arts of McKinleyville to Benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods

Press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:

Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods, with McKinleyville Community Services District, is excited to host the 2nd Annual Arts of McKinleyville from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the McKinleyville Teen & Community Center – 1705 Gwin Road, McKinleyville.

Special guest, Matt Beard, will paint during the event and you will have a chance to purchase this original artwork. Enjoy live music by Oryan Peterson-Jones while viewing the many local artworks available for purchase through silent auction. There will be a Dutch Raffle filled with amazing gift baskets and gift certificates, donated by local businesses.

Entry Tickets are $15 each and include one drink token and appetizers. Proceeds from this event help provide Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods with programming at the McKinleyville Teen & Community Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://bgcredwoods.org/artsmckinleyville. If you would like to donate artwork, contact Marie at 707-840-0304, [email protected] or Kirsten at [email protected].