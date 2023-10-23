Eureka Chamber Music Series – A Night at the Opera

A Night at the Opera, featuring Marlen Nahhas, Moisés Salazár, and Ronny Michael Greenberg

The Eureka Chamber Music Series presents its second set of concerts of the season beginning on Saturday, November 4th with a Mainstage Performance titled A Night at the Opera at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Eureka. Two outstanding singers, soprano Marlen Nahhas and tenor Moisés Salazár, are joined by virtuosic pianist and music director Ronny Michael Greenberg for an evening of romantic opera arias and duets, plus several dazzling works for solo piano. The next day, on Sunday, November 5th at 3:00 in the afternoon, a special Concert & Conversation will again feature pianist and singers in a more casual setting, featuring intimate performances of Art Song and Lieder, along with insights about making music coming directly from the artists. Mainstage Performance tickets are $40 general and $10 for students. Concert and Conversation tickets are $20 general and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door, but they may also be purchased in advance by following the links on www.eurekachambermusic.org, or by searching the Eureka Chamber Music Series Collection on Eventbrite.

“There’s a distinctive spark when performing in a fresh combination of artists for the first time. We’re deeply appreciative of the broad spectrum of events Eureka Chamber Music Series presents, from its educational outreach to “A Night at the Opera”, and a matinee centered on art songs and an interactive Q&A, which gives us a chance to share more in depth about our musical identities and stories.” ~ Pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg

Mexican-American tenor Moisés Salazár is building a reputation for rich romantic sound and a broad range of vocal color. A first year Adler Fellow with San Francisco Opera, his recent appearance as Pinkerton in Merola Opera Program’s Grand Finale concert earned a rave from the San Francisco Chronicle, noting his “gleaming, powerful account” growing from “restrained but resonant” to “forcefully expressive…ever-greater heights of full-throated ardor.” In the current season, Salazár makes an exciting San Francisco Opera house debut as B.F. Pinkerton in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, sings Aldeano in the SFO premiere of Gabriela Lena Frank’s El ultimo sueño de Frida y Diego, and covers the role of Apparition of a Youth in Strauss’ Die Frau ohne Schatten. A former Palm Beach Opera Benenson Young Artist, Salazár performed roles including Remendado in Carmen, 1st Priest and 1st Armored Man in Die Zauberflöte, and Tebaldo in I Capuleti e I Montecchi, which Palm Beach Daily News praised as “the vocal highlight of the production…Salazár played Tebaldo with the ease and perfect diction of a well-seasoned professional.”

Highlights of the 2020 season were to include Elder Gleaton in Susannah and Frank in Awakenings, both at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, where Salazár was as a Gerdine Young Artist in 2020 and 2021. He was a 2022 Merola Opera Program participant, and has earned industry recognition through numerous competitions, including prizes from the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, where he progressed to the Great Lakes Regionals as a Michigan District winner, Pasadena Vocal Competition, and Opera Index Vocal Competition. Salazar first found his voice with his family’s mariachi band, Trio Los Salazár, and is currently creating a concert series dedicated to Mexican folk music.

This season, Mexican-Lebanese soprano Marlen Nahhas makes her debut with El Paso Opera in La traviata (Violetta). Recent appearances include debuts at Opera Ithaca for Hansel and Gretel (Gretel) and Virginia Opera in La bohème (Musetta), a role she has performed with Opera Naples and Finger Lakes Opera, Detroit Opera for Frida (Cristina Kahlo) and La bohème (Mimì), Cincinnati Opera for La bohème (Mimì cover) and Pirates of Penzance (Edith), and Seiji Ozawa Matsumoto Festival for Le nozze di Figaro (Contessa cover).

Nahhas recently completed the Cafritz Young Artists program with Washington National Opera and was seen in The Magic Flute (Pamina), La traviata (Violetta) directed by Francesca Zambello, Tesori’s The Lion, The Unicorn and Me (Flamingo), The Consul (Foreign Woman), the world premiere of Sankaram’s Taking Up Serpents (Queer Kid), and a Concert of Comedic Masterpieces under the baton of Maestro Joseph Coloneri. Nahhas was also an Apprentice Artist at The Santa Fe Opera where she covered in Le nozze di Figaro (Countess).

Orchestral credits include the National Symphony Orchestra in excerpts from La bohème (Mimì) conducted by NSO music director Maestro Gianandrea Noseda and Kansas City Symphony for excerpts from Le nozze di Figaro (Susanna). Nahhas was a member of the Merola Opera program at the San Francisco Opera Center where she performed scenes from Il tabarro, Don Giovanni, Don Carlo, and La rondine in the Schwabacher and Grand Finale concerts. She was also an Apprentice Artist with Central City Opera where she covered roles in Tosca (title role) and Così fan tutte (Fiordiligi). Additional performing experience includes Madama Butterfly (title role) and Die Fledermaus (Rosalinde). Nahhas was a National Semi-Finalist in The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and a graduate of Oklahoma City University and Indiana University.

Ronny Michael Greenberg is a pianist and producer, whose virtuosic talents have graced the stages of esteemed venues across the globe. As founder and CEO of Taste of Talent, a non-profit organization that showcases the connective power of music and art through cultural programs and promotes entrepreneurial empowerment of Artists, he has established himself as a leading figure in the world of performing arts. He served as co-producer of the Merola Opera Program’s Gala in 2021, and is the curator for Grace Cathedral’s annual summer solstice concert “TILT,” and “OperAloha”, a multi-cultural, multi-genre showcase of opera artists at the Kahilu Theater on the Big Island of Hawai’i.

Greenberg is a founding member of Momenti, a captivating multi-genre music band featuring renowned soprano Leah Crocetto and bass-baritone Christian Pursell. They released their Debut EP Album with performances at the University Club of San Francisco and the Castellucci Estate in Napa Valley. Together they create a sound that seamlessly blends opera, pop, musical theater, folk/rock, and jazz into an unforgettable musical experience.

Hailing from Montreal, Greenberg has graced the stages of some of the most prestigious venues in the world, including the Vienna Konzerthaus, Carnegie Hall, and Montreal’s Place des Arts Theater. He has worked closely and proudly with the San Francisco Opera since 2015 and many esteemed organizations such as the Merola Opera Program, San Francisco Ballet, Hawaii Opera Theater, Cincinnati Opera, American Bach Soloists, Philharmonia Baroque, Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago, the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, and Festival Napa Valley. Through his artistry, Greenberg is passionate about challenging the boundaries of genre and culture, always searching for new ways to bring people together through collaboration and artistic freedom.

Incorporated in 2019 as a non-profit after decades of private funding, the Eureka Chamber Music Series serves to enrich the cultural landscape of the North Coast by bringing world-class musicians to Humboldt County, and by ensuring that the mission of ECMS is community supported and sustainable. Public concerts presented in Eureka and Arcata, as well as county-wide educational outreach programs, are funded through the generosity of local businesses, individuals, and foundations, as well as by subscription and individual ticket sales.

Mainstage Performance

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Calvary Lutheran Church, Eureka

Price: $40 General, $10 Students

Concert & Conversation

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: Lutheran Church of Arcata

Price: $20 General, $5 Students

Advanced Ticket Purchase: www.eurekachambermusic.org

Soprano Marlen Nahhas

Pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg