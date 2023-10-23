Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Dickinson scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Dickinson Rural Fire Department (South Station), 706 S Main Avenue in Dickinson.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials are available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed intersection reconstruction with a roundabout and frontage road reconfiguration at the intersection of North Dakota Highway 22 and Eighth Street South; intersection reconstruction with a roundabout at the Interstate 94 West Business Loop and 23rd Avenue West/County Road 10 intersection; and reconstruction of the I-94 West Business Loop to a three-lane urbanized section with street lighting, shared-use path, and stormwater improvements.



Representatives from NDDOT, the City of Dickinson, and Apex Engineering Group will be available during the meeting.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 14, 2023, to Jason Gullicks, PE, Apex Engineering Group, 600 S 2nd Street – Suite 145, Bismarck, North Dakota 58504 or email Jason.Gullicks@ApexEngGroup.com. Note “Public Input Meeting PCNs 23691, 23692, 23695” in the letter heading or email subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444





