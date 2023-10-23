Crav’n Flavor returns to ring in the new year as part of Nashville’s Big Bash

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crav’n Flavor announced today that it is a returning sponsor of Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash produced by Music City, Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for the City of Nashville.

The brand – known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers – is making its second appearance for New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with Visit Music City and for our shoppers to continue to gain exposure to this great brand,” said said Dan Glei, executive vice president of merchandising & marketing for K-VA-T Food Stores and Topco member. “We’re building a relationship between Crav’n Flavor and live music – what better place to do that than in Nashville?”

Through December 7, shoppers of Crav’n Flavor can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The grand prize for two people includes roundtrip domestic coach airfare to Nashville, three-night hotel accommodations, two VIP passes to a hospitality area and concert viewing for the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, one Music City gift bag, one Music City attraction pass for two people and one autographed guitar from the event. Three runners-up will each receive one autographed guitar. Click here to enter. Click here for rules.

Nashville’s Big Bash features five hours of live music, fireworks and the signature midnight Music Note Drop. Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to headline the free main stage event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

At the event, Crav’n Flavor will distribute products to artist buses, first responders, designated drivers, VIP areas, Gold Circle Late Night Snacks, media trailer and consumer sampling areas.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs Sunday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Television network, Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+).

Crav’n Flavor offers shoppers more than 300 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers and salty snacks to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, entrees, desserts and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky. To see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit https://cravnflavor.com/where-to-buy/.

For more information on Crav’n Flavor, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

For more information on New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, visit www.visitmusiccity.com.

—About Topco Associates, LLC— Topco Associates, LLC is an over $17 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

Attachment

Heather Warthen Topco Associates LLC 847-329-3375 hwarthen@topco.com