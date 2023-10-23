Castalian Springs Man Charged with Theft Under the Home Improvement Act

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an allegation of theft has resulted in the indictment of a Castalian Sprngs man, under the Home Improvement Act.

In September 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents began investigating Stephen Cope on an allegation of theft from a Hartsville couple. Agents developed information that in August 2021, Cope had agreed to build a home for the couple. Agents learned that over the following year, Cope sent the couple photos of buildings under construction, under the guise it was their home being constructed, when in reality their home was never built. The investigation revealed that the couple paid Cope $233,000, some of which he spent toward the home. When the couple requested the rest of the money back, Cope refused to pay them.

On October 16th, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Stephen Christopher Cope (DOB 12/12/1978) with theft under the Home Improvement Act. Cope was arrested over the weekend and booked into the Trousdale County Jail with a $3,500 bond.