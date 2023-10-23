National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Acquires the Charitable Pharmacies of America

Organizations join forces as the Charitable Pharmacies of America officially becomes a subsidiary of the NAFC, marking the NAFC’s second acquisition in 3 years.

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) announces the acquisition of the Charitable Pharmacies of America. This collaboration closely follows the NAFC’s acquisition of Volunteers in Medicine in July 2021, illustrating the organization’s growth and solidification as a leader in America’s healthcare safety net.

The Charitable Pharmacies of America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association of charitable pharmacies, pharmaceutical distributors, pharmacists, and community advocates working to extend access and elevate the standards for more accessible, equitable, and comprehensive prescription services.

The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) was founded in 2001 as the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Charitable Pharmacies that serve them.

The Charitable Pharmacies of America has been a long-standing partner of the NAFC. The two organizations align on their vision and missions being centered around providing support and services to the underserved and to improve health outcomes for our country’s most vulnerable populations. This collaboration will enable an even closer alignment of the organizations and offerings in terms of programs and advocacy, an especially crucial aspect as the healthcare of uninsured and underinsured Americans continues to be attacked.

“The NAFC is honored to welcome the Charitable Pharmacies of America,” shared Nicole Lamoureux, President & CEO at NAFC. “We have long been proud to partner in our efforts to address health inequities in our country and look forward to doing so even more closely in the future.”

Jon Rosmann, Chair of Charitable Pharmacies of America shared, “This partnership is a boost for underserved Americans struggling with medication security. Merging with The NAFC will allow our charitable pharmacy leaders to focus on what we do best - extending access and elevating standards for more accessible, equitable, and comprehensive prescription services in underserved communities.”

This partnership will ensure a seamless transition; all activities currently managed by Charitable Pharmacies of America will now be managed by the NAFC out of their headquarters in Alexandria, VA.

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the uninsured and underinsured throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working towards healthy communities for all through quality, equitable, accessible healthcare. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

Kerry Thompson National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics 7036477427 kerry@nafcclinics.org Molly McCabe NAFC 5712239460 molly@nafcclinics.org