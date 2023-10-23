Political Action Group is Getting Tough on Local Government Transparency
Grassroots Government is digging hard to find the facts, and present them to the public in no-frills layman's terms.
What we are doing here is cutting edge analysis to empower citizens to support or challenge local leaders.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of contentious debate, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been a lifeline for communities across the country who were struggling to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic. It supplied record funds to local governments, and put the power in the hands of local elected officials to allocate money as they saw fit instead of being told what to do by Washington bureaucrats. When functioning properly, ARPA is what American government is all about, federalism in action, leaders across the aisle coming together to better the country for all citizens. Unfortunately, as with all things in politics, this is not always the case.
This is where No Dem Left Behind enters the picture. The group has recently launched a new project called “Grassroots Government” which sets out to empower and inform local constituents about where their tax dollars are being invested. Grassroots Government is tracking counties’ ARPA expenditures in real time, letting citizens know what their county is doing to improve their lives and communities. By doing this, Grassroots Government is holding local elected officials accountable, letting them know that failing to act on this once-in-a-lifetime investment is unacceptable, and the people deserve to know how their leaders are spending
their money.
All too often, lack of readily accessible information clouds the decision making process of local governments from their constituents. Grassroots Government is digging hard to find the facts, and present them to the public in no-frills layman's terms, not the mambo-jumbo lawyer speak officials use to keep the public uninformed. Grassroots Government believes that an informed citizenry is an empowered citizenry, and by putting the ARPA funding up on a readily available website it can help push America to a more perfect union.
Executive Director Hassan Martini said “Grassroots Government is what No Dem Left Behind is all about. Effective organizing on the local level, and putting the spotlight on politics in rural America. What we are doing here is cutting edge analysis to empower citizens to support or challenge local leaders.” In Virginia, Grassroots Government has uncovered potential ARPA violations in places such as Henry County, as well as successes like the world class salmon plant being developed with ARPA funds in Tazewell County.
Grassroots Government is committed to putting citizens first, and pulling no punches when it comes to ensuring fair and transparent government spending. Citizens deserve to know when and how their ARPA funds are being used to transform infrastructure across their home counties, and Grassroots Government fills in the information gap for those citizens. Grassroots Government hopes that by making this information easily accessible it will pressure local governments to be more transparent about the allocation process, and make decisions that benefit all of us.
