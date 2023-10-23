St. Albans Barracks / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, False Pretenses, and Possession of Stolen Property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2005648
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 22nd 2023 at 1535 Hours
TOWN: Fairfax
ACCUSED: Devin Bean
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
VICTIM: Annette Koch
AGE: 85
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 22nd 2023 at 1535 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of the fraudulent use of a credit card at 874 Main Street in the town of Fairfax. This location is also known as Minors Country Store. The complainant advised an unknown person had stolen their credit card and used it to withdraw an amount of cash from an ATM at the above listed location. Investigation revealed, Devin Bean had stolen a credit card belonging to Annette Koch and used it to withdraw an amount of cash from an ATM without permission to do so. Ultimately, Bean was located on October 16th 2023 at 1445 hours in the town of St. Albans and was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on November 19th 2023 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: November 19th 2023 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: None