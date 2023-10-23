St. Albans Barracks / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, False Pretenses, and Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2005648

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 22nd 2023 at 1535 Hours

TOWN: Fairfax

ACCUSED: Devin Bean

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

VICTIM: Annette Koch

AGE: 85

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 22nd 2023 at 1535 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of the fraudulent use of a credit card at 874 Main Street in the town of Fairfax. This location is also known as Minors Country Store. The complainant advised an unknown person had stolen their credit card and used it to withdraw an amount of cash from an ATM at the above listed location. Investigation revealed, Devin Bean had stolen a credit card belonging to Annette Koch and used it to withdraw an amount of cash from an ATM without permission to do so. Ultimately, Bean was located on October 16th 2023 at 1445 hours in the town of St. Albans and was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on November 19th 2023 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: November 19th 2023 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: None