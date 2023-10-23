JOSTENS® EPIC SCHOOL RAVAMP™ CONTEST NOW OPEN TO SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPALS CAN APPLY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A GRAND PRIZE VALUED AT UP TO $150,000

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jostens team is searching the country for a school that desires an identity revamp and a culture refresh. The school that takes first place in the Jostens® Epic School Revamp™ contest will receive a thorough consultation with Jostens identity and culture experts, a renewed identity, updated branding, invitations to the Jostens Renaissance® Global Conference (JRGC) and a school rally where the new identity will be revealed and celebrated.

School identity and culture are incredibly important — they set the tone for every school day and unite all who walk the halls. The winning school will work with its community to reimagine and redefine its values, culture, identity and traditions. Jostens world-class branding experts will leverage the power of the company’s SchoolMark™ services and beloved Renaissance® Education framework to revitalize the school’s overall brand, culture and climate.

The multi-step SchoolMark process will help uncover the school’s unique spirit and build a strong, cohesive identity that the whole community can rally around. Furthermore, the Jostens Renaissance® Education framework will be implemented to help the school celebrate its core values and foster an elevated learning environment where teachers love their jobs and students thrive. The goal of this new initiative is to create a school culture that elicits feelings of connection, belonging, achievement and pride.

Michael Burgess, the Chief Executive Officer at Jostens, stated “We are delighted to launch such a special initiative. It is our mission to champion a feeling of belonging, achievement and pride in schools across the country... this contest reflects our company’s passion for supporting school communities, and will help bring one very special community together in a meaningful and memorable way.”

John Jenson, the Director of SchoolMark at Jostens, stated “I am thrilled to be involved in this contest, and can’t wait to get started. The fact that I get to help this school uncover and reinforce their core values is incredible... we’re going to help them create a beautiful, inspiring and powerful identity that unites the entire community. It’s going to be epic.”

To enter the contest, a high school principal or superintendent must communicate how a refresh like this would impact their community and showcase their school’s current building and branding. Each entry will be reviewed by a panel of judges and evaluated with a predetermined rubric. The winning school’s new identity will be revealed to students, parents, educators and administrators at a rally next fall — the perfect way to celebrate back-to-school season.

Applications are due November 30th, 2023. To learn more, including how to enter the contest, head to: https://www.jostens.com/resources/epic-school-revamp

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to high schools teaching grades 9 through 12 that: (a) are located in the 50 United States or District of Columbia; (b) have a currently standing physical building; (c) have at least 80% of learners being in person; and (d) have an enrollment of at least 400 learners. School principal or superintendent will enter by completing and submitting an entry form that includes authorization to enter the contest on behalf of the school, an essay, and a 2-minute video that meet the criteria outlined in the Official Rules between 10/13/23 and 12/1/23. A judging panel will select three Finalists based on the criteria outlined in the Official Rules. The judging panel will then select one of the Finalists to receive the grand prize based on an in-person visit and further judging criteria as outlined in the Official Rules. The remaining two Finalists will each receive a runner-up prize. The grand prize consists of a Renaissance package of services, branding and marketing services, and an invitation to the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference 2024 (“JRGC”) for 6 attendees. ARV: between $157,000.00 and $195,000.00 (see Official Rules for details); The two (2) runner-up winners will each receive an award certificate, certain Renaissance services, and an invite to the JRGC for 3 attendees. ARV: between $21,000.00 and $59,000.00 (see Official Rules for details). Specific prize details available in the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on no. of entries. For a copy of the Official Rules, visit http://jostens.com/resources/epic-school-revamp. Sponsor: Jostens, Inc., 7760 France Avenue South, Suite 400, Minneapolis, MN, 55435.

