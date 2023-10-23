Pizza Nova partners with CHIN Radio to support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation this Halloween

On October 31, $1.00 from every order placed at Pizza Nova will support Breast Cancer Research

Toronto, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, Ontario’s family-owned and operated premium pizza brand, will partner with CHIN Radio/TV International, one of Canada’s largest multicultural broadcasters, to support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation on Halloween in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 31, one dollar from every order placed (excluding walk-in orders) with Pizza Nova, at all locations, will be donated to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation to support Breast Cancer Research.

“Pizza Nova is proud to be partnering with CHIN in support of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation during this Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “The Foundation does incredible work, and CHIN’s sponsorship helps shed light on important medical needs and causes within our community. This Halloween, Pizza Nova’s busiest day of the year, we invite all of our customers to make a difference.”

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation collaborates with healthcare and research experts, patients, and the broader community to make The Princess Margaret Hospital a global cancer treatment and research leader. By allocating generous support from surrounding communities towards groundbreaking cancer research, compassionate patient support and education, the Foundation makes significant strides toward realizing a shared vision: To Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime.

“This incredible collaboration will support life-saving cancer research at The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world,” said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. “Our researchers are global leaders in creating new, innovative models of diagnosis and care, some that can even detect cancer before symptoms even appear. We are so grateful for the support that will come from Pizza Nova’s collaboration with CHIN on their upcoming fundraiser. It will accelerate research breakthroughs that will help save more lives here in Canada and around the world.”

Every day, cancer takes away the lives of 228 Canadians. Additionally, 2 out of every 5 Canadians will receive a cancer diagnosis at some point in their life. CHIN and multiple sponsors will come together from October 1 to November 30 to support the foundation for a fundraising effort.

“We are so grateful to welcome Pizza Nova on board as a sponsor,” says CHIN President Lenny Lombardi. “Our Fundraiser highlights stories from patients and healthcare professionals, as well as the importance of supporting research and the difference such research can make.”

To support this cause on Halloween, Pizza Nova customers can order by phone or online at www.pizzanova.com.

-30-

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

About CHIN RADIO/Tv

Founded in 1966, CHIN RADIO owns and operates four ethnic radio stations: AM 1540, FM100.7 FM91.9 in Toronto, and FM 97.9 in Ottawa. CHIN RADIO, Canada’s largest multicultural broadcaster, provides programming in over 50 languages and reaches over 100 ethnic communities. In addition to radio, CHIN produces 12.5 hours of weekly multicultural programming broadcast on Rogers/ Citytv/Omni.

Dalia Esposito Torchia Communications 514-654-2635 dalia@torchiacom.com