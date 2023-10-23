The NSLC And MADD Canada Visit Dartmouth And Halifax Schools To Talk To Students About Safe And Sober Driving

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sober driving message is on the lesson plan for Nova Scotia middle and high school students as MADD Canada, in partnership with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC), delivers its dynamic School Program across the province.



MADD Canada’s School Program is an educational video that engages young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver. Presentations are available in English or French to students in Grades 7 – 12.

New for this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students.

MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor, the NSLC, are highlighting this new year of presentations with special screenings of Précipice (French presentation) in Dartmouth on Wednesday, and No Tomorrow (English presentation) in Halifax on Thursday.



Media are welcome to attend either screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Précipice (French Presentation) Date: Wednesday, October 25 at 9 a.m. Location: Ecole du Carrefour, 201 Avenue du Portage, Dartmouth, NS Guests: Caroline Duchesne, Senior Vice President - Finance and Risk, NSLC Shayla Morag Steeves, Regional Manager - Atlantic Canada, MADD Canada No Tomorrow (English Presentation) Date: Thursday, October 26 at 1:00 p.m. Location: Park West School, 206 Langbrae Dr, Halifax, NS Guests: Marley MacDonald, Director, Responsibility and Sustainability, NSLC Shayla Morag Steeves, Regional Manager - Atlantic Canada, MADD Canada

Young people are at increased risk for impaired driving. Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.

The School Program presentations all feature a fictional story followed by interviews with real-life victims, and will be available in traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Programs: maddyouth.ca.

To RSVP for the event, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca