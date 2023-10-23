EnsembleIQ’s MURTEC Executive Summit Expands Footprint to Canada, Offering Restaurant Business Leaders Two Days of Technology Education and Networking Dec. 4-5 in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT), today announces the MURTEC Executive Summit is expanding its footprint to Canada. The new event, MURTEC Executive Summit Canada, is targeted to restaurant business leaders who want to learn how technology can drive growth across the enterprise. The Summit takes place December 4-5, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. Qualified restaurant technology executives register here.



“We've produced the annual MURTEC Executive Summit in the U.S. for more than 10 years, and we’re thrilled to now expand this event into Canada,” said Abigail A. Lorden, VP and Publisher, Hospitality Technology. “The Summit brings together both thought leaders and latest technologies to help restaurant business leaders understand the strategic role of technology in tapping new opportunities and solving challenges.”

Dr. Deborah Gilboa, MD, a board-certified Family Physician and renowned Resilience Expert (seen on Today, Good Morning America, and The Doctors) will deliver the keynote address “Building Resilient Restaurant Teams.” As the labor shortage continues to ripple through restaurants, impacting service and profitability, workplace culture is now central to attracting and retaining talented teams. Dr. Gilboa specializes in helping restaurant leaders understand the psychology of motivation, and arms them with actionable strategies to build and retain a robust workforce.

The Summit’s agenda will also feature:

Tools that Unlock New Revenue : Explore how to unlock fresh food vending, subscription models, food lockers and more.

: Explore how to unlock fresh food vending, subscription models, food lockers and more. Drive Traffic with Geo-Location Tech : Learn how restaurants are tapping into location-based technology to drive awareness and purchases, inspire loyalty, and unlock NFTs.

: Learn how restaurants are tapping into location-based technology to drive awareness and purchases, inspire loyalty, and unlock NFTs. Guide to AI & Automation : Identify the hype vs. reality in the emerging world of artificial intelligence and robotics.

: Identify the hype vs. reality in the emerging world of artificial intelligence and robotics. Canadian Consumer Engagement Technology Study : Technology powers every transaction and touches every interaction in restaurants. The Study’s results will showcase how technology is influencing customers' dining habits.

: Technology powers every transaction and touches every interaction in restaurants. The Study’s results will showcase how technology is influencing customers' dining habits. RTN Technology Standards: Restaurant Technology Network (RTN) will highlight the hottest technology standards, such as open API framework, restaurant technology KPIs and customer and transactional data standards, for a smooth technology integration.



Plus, the event will host many networking opportunities including two happy hours to allow restaurant leaders to connect with peers.

Qualified restaurant technology executives register here to attend MURTEC Executive Summit Canada.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@hospitalitytech.com.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial portfolio includes an online publication that reaches more than 16,000 hospitality industry executives, networking and educational events (MURTEC, Hotel Technology Forum and MURTEC Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the Restaurant Technology Network (www.restauranttechnologynetwork.com), a membership community of restaurants and suppliers working together to solve industry challenges by shaping standards and sharing best practices. Visit Hospitality Technology online at www.hospitalitytech.com. Hospitality Technology is published by EnsembleIQ, headquartered in Chicago.

Stay connected with Hospitality Technology on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact

Abigail A. Lorden

VP and Publisher, Hospitality Technology

alorden@ensembleiq.com