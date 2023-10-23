Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new facility in Brechin, Ontario

Make Space Storage in Brechin Ontario

BRECHIN, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Storage is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of a storage facility in Brechin, Ontario. Make Space Storage acquired HiWay Public Storage on October 20, 2023.

Nestled on the pristine shores of Lake Simcoe, this facility offers an impressive 25,000 square feet of rental space with 176 drive-up self-storage units and 90 boat, RV, and vehicle parking spots. Fully fenced and gated, this facility provides secure, well-lit, video-monitored storage prefect for boating enthusiasts or those seeking safe storage for their recreational vehicles. Our drive-up self-storage units are designed for the utmost convenience, allowing customers to easily load and unload their belongings. Whether a seasoned boater looking for a secure haven for your vessel or an outdoor enthusiast seeking a protected space for your recreational vehicles, this facility caters to a wide range of storage needs.

"We're excited to provide a secure and accessible storage solution for the community at our Brechin facility. As we expand our offerings, we remain dedicated to providing a seamless experience for all our customers. We look forward to serving the community and ensuring a smooth transition for current, returning, and new customers." Eddie Conderan, General Manager of Storage Operations in Eastern Canada at Make Space Storage.

This facility marks the eleventh location for Make Space Storage in Ontario highlighting our ongoing commitment to serving the storage needs of communities across the province. These facilities offer various storage services, including self-storage units, portable container rentals, and parking spaces.

With the addition of our Brechin facility, Make Space Storage continues to make storage simple by providing its customers with the ability to book, request a quote, and reserve their storage unit and parking spaces online while still experiencing outstanding customer service and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

About Make Space Storage

Make Space Storage offers storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units, parking spot rentals and packing supplies. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada. With a growing network of over 30 locations, Make Space Storage is dedicated to simplifying the storage experience for customers.

https://makespacestorage.ca/