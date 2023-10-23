Date: April 25, 2016 Time: 8:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

What is an advisory committee?

Advisory committees provide independent expert advice to the FDA on broad scientific topics or on certain products to help the agency make sound decisions based on the available science. Advisory committees make non-binding recommendations to the FDA, which generally follows the recommendations but is not legally bound to do so. Please see, "Advisory Committees Give FDA Critical Advice and the Public a Voice," for more information.

UPDATED MEETING TIME AND PUBLIC PARTICIPATION INFORMATION: April 25, 2016: Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting Announcement

Updated Information (as of 4/19/2016):

The meeting time and Public Participation Information portions have been changed for the April 25, 2016 meeting of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee. All other information remains the same.

The meeting time has been extended to 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Center Date Time Location CDER April 25, 2016 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center

Chesapeake Ballroom

3501 University Blvd. East

Hyattsville, MD 20783

The Public Participation Information portion is changed to extend the time for oral presentations and reads as follows:

Public Participation Information

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Written submissions may be made to the contact person on or before April 11, 2016.

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before April 1, 2016.

Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by April 4, 2016.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION

Agenda

The committee will discuss new drug application (NDA) 206488, eteplirsen injection for intravenous infusion, sponsored by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping.

Meeting Materials

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its Web site prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available at the location of the advisory committee meeting, and the background material will be posted on FDA’s Web site after the meeting. Background material is available at: 2016 Meeting Materials, Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee

Public Participation Information

Contact Information

