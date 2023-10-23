GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Draft Level 1 Guidance
Not for implementation. Contains non-binding recommendations.
This guidance is being distributed for comment purposes only.
- Docket Number:
- FDA-2008-D-0053
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
Center for Veterinary Medicine
Office of the Commissioner
This revised draft guidance, when finalized, will provide FDA’s current thinking on common questions regarding certain communications by firms to health care providers (HCPs) of scientific information on unapproved use(s) (SIUU) of approved/cleared medical products. Specifically, this guidance relates to firms sharing the following types of communications with HCPs:
• Published scientific or medical journal articles (reprints)
• Published clinical reference resources, as follows:
- - Clinical practice guidelines (CPGs)
- - Scientific or medical reference texts (reference texts)
- - Materials from independent clinical practice resources
• Firm-generated presentations of scientific information from an accompanying published reprint