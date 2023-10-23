Submit Comments by

Although you can comment on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)), to ensure that the FDA considers your comment on a draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance, submit either online or written comments on the draft guidance before the close date.

If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:

Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852

All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2008-D-0053

Docket Number:
FDA-2008-D-0053
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Center for Devices and Radiological Health

Center for Veterinary Medicine

Office of the Commissioner

This revised draft guidance, when finalized, will provide FDA’s current thinking on common questions regarding certain communications by firms to health care providers (HCPs) of scientific information on unapproved use(s) (SIUU) of approved/cleared medical products. Specifically, this guidance relates to firms sharing the following types of communications with HCPs:

• Published scientific or medical journal articles (reprints)

• Published clinical reference resources, as follows: 

  • - Clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) 
  • - Scientific or medical reference texts (reference texts) 
  • - Materials from independent clinical practice resources 

• Firm-generated presentations of scientific information from an accompanying published reprint

 