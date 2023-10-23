NEXEN TIRE brand logo to appear across home and away games on US sports signage screens

Company announces extension of brand logo exposure via home and away games from select NBA, MLB, NCAA and NHL sports leagues

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced an extension of its brand logo advertisement that will appear among on and offline platforms in US’ sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB, NCAA, and NHL.



Beginning October 24, the NEXEN TIRE logo will be displayed courtside in NBA games as well as on television in order to reach the company's primary target markets across North America.

Following the NBA, the company's logo placement ads will be visible among select MLB teams beginning in March 2024 as well as the NCAA beginning in November 2023.

“Through partnerships with sports organizations in both US and Europe markets, the tire maker has been expanding brand exposure for years,” Travis Kang, Global CEO of NEXEN TIRE. “NEXEN TIRE’s efforts using advertisements exemplifies the company’s commitment to harnessing the power of sports and culture to elevate its brand recognition among its consumers and B2B customers.”

Meanwhile, NEXEN TIRE has partnered up with NHL’s Anaheim Ducks (2021) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2022) in which the company’s logo will be appearing throughout the 2023-24 season.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

