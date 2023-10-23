More than 50 organizations choose Truveta for the most complete, timely, and clean EHR data to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI

Bellevue, WASH., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta announced today that it is partnering with more than 50 organizations in life sciences, healthcare, government, academic medical centers, and research institutes to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care and train medical AI. Truveta welcomes researchers from Boehringer Ingelheim, Moderna, UCB, and others studying various diseases, drugs, and devices with Truveta’s data and analytics solutions. These new organizations join existing innovators like Pfizer, Boston Scientific, Alpine Immune Sciences, Reprieve Cardiovascular, SK Life Sciences, MedComp, Mathematica, and more. In addition to life sciences companies, Truveta also announced that Duke University will access existing Truveta Data to advance research broadly across many conditions.

Truveta delivers the most complete, timely, and clean electronic health record (EHR) data, including images, clinician notes, and labs from more than 30 health systems, empowering researchers with scientifically rigorous, fast, and compliant analytics. Truveta Data provides daily updated data from nearly 100 million de-identified patients in all 50 states from more than 800 hospitals and 20,000 clinics to provide a timely and representative view of patient care in the US.

“Truveta was founded with a singular vision of saving lives with data,” said Terry Myerson, CEO and co-founder, Truveta. “It is an honor to partner with these innovative leaders across government, life sciences, academia, research, and healthcare to harness the power of timely, representative, complete, and clean EHR data to accelerate research across all diseases, drugs, and devices. Using Truveta Data, these organizations will be able to pioneer groundbreaking clinical research, discover innovative new therapeutics, and advance patient care.”

Moderna to advance the clinical study of various rare diseases

Truveta is partnering with Moderna to understand and advance outcomes in rare disease. Through this partnership, Moderna will use Truveta Data to better understand the natural history of rare diseases for the diagnosed patient populations, to better inform trial protocols and understand how standard of care is used to treat the populations and their subsequent outcomes.

Much of the data on rare diseases – such as disease stages, adverse events, medication change rationales, and disease symptoms – about rare disease patients are locked away in the clinical notes, making these data and clinical concepts challenging to access for medical research. Truveta uses advanced AI to extract and structure critical clinical concepts from notes so they can be analyzed alongside other critical, complete structured data from the EHR, like diagnoses and lab results, at the patient-level. Moderna will use these data to better understand patient journeys and identify potential new treatment pathways.

“Rare diseases pose many unique challenges – from diagnosis through availability of effective therapies. Being able to use Truveta Data to identify complete patient journeys – including from clinician notes – for those suffering from a rare disease means we can better understand the diseases to better inform our research and development decisions. Our goal is to improve the care and outcomes for all patients, even those with the rarest of conditions,” said Kyle Holen, MD, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Therapeutics and Oncology at Moderna.

UCB to improve care for patients with rare inflammatory disease

Truveta is partnering with UCB to advance research and understanding of the patient journey of individuals with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic, inflammatory skin disease affecting an estimated 0.1% of the US population. Patients with HS are diagnosed an average of 7 years after the onset of symptoms and may not receive effective treatment for years even after an appropriate diagnosis. In the meantime, those patients may experience debilitating pain, irreparable scarring, social stigma, and psychosocial impacts.

“The lack of available data to study patients with rare disease is the biggest challenge we face in using real-world data. This has historically been a major research challenge, especially for less common diseases like HS, and even more so for rare diseases,” said Eric McCulley, Head of Portfolio Innovation, US Immunology at UCB. “Using Truveta Data to understand the HS patient journey—including sites of care and providers accessed across multiple specialties, intervention history, time to diagnosis, and more—is enabling UCB to better understand opportunities to improve provider education and facilitate earlier diagnosis and appropriate intervention. This, in turn, has the potential to limit disease progression, reduce unnecessary healthcare utilization, and improve HS patient quality of life.”

Boehringer Ingelheim to advance medical research for NASH

Boehringer Ingelheim is partnering with Truveta to improve care for patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a complex liver disease that can be difficult to diagnose and treat. Using Truveta Data, Boehringer Ingelheim researchers will study specific clinical data (e.g., biomarkers) that indicate NASH, with the goal of speeding time to diagnosis and identifying innovations for new treatment pathways. Truveta Data includes complex medical concepts extracted from clinician notes, including pathology reports, such as results from enhanced liver fibrosis testing.

“We are honored to partner with an innovative life sciences organization like Boehringer Ingelheim, sharing our joint mission of saving lives with data,” said Ryan Ahern, MD, MPH, chief medical officer and co-founder, Truveta. “Through the power of AI, we can unlock critical patient insights at scale to help Boehringer Ingelheim advance the study of NASH and identify new potential treatment pathways.”

About Truveta

Truveta is a growing collective of health systems that provide more than 18% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is trusted by more than 50 leading healthcare and life science customers to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI. Across these leading organizations, Truveta connects data, people, and ideas to pursue a shared mission of saving lives with data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

