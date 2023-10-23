Revv emerges from stealth to diagnose advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automotive repair shops

Revv raises $2.1M in a funding round led by 1984 Ventures, introduces an AI-enabled software to boost revenue for repair shops and ensure safety for customers

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revv, a software-as-a-service startup, today emerged from stealth mode with the national launch of its automotive repair diagnostics platform underpinned by a large language model (LLM). Revv’s platform leverages AI to help mechanics and service technicians easily diagnose hard-to-identify issues with a car's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), boosting shop revenue and ensuring safety for drivers.



Revv launches with $2.1M in a seed funding round led by 1984 Ventures with additional funding from Soma Capital, Adapt Ventures, CapitalX, Unpopular Ventures, Pareto Holdings, Misfits Market CEO Abhi Ramesh and LiveControl co-founder Noah Johnson.

ADAS, electronic systems that include key safety features like automatic braking, drowsiness detection and blind spot detection, have become exponentially more technical as cars have evolved. Today, 92.7% of new vehicles in the U.S. have at least one ADAS. During a collision, any physical damage sustained can impact these sensitive systems.

Yet according to Revv’s data, 60% of repair estimates by auto repair shops don’t include ADAS repairs, meaning essential fixes aren’t being made. This makes it a potential safety hazard for customers and a missed revenue-generating opportunity for shops.

“ADAS is an invisible problem. When there’s no light on, mechanics and customers assume there’s no problem,” said Adi Bathla, CEO and co-founder of Revv. “There are over 500,000 unique ADAS procedure combinations based just on variables like make, model, trim package and model year. Multiply that by the thousands of distinct original equipment manufacturer mandated repair procedures for each make and model. Without Revv, it’s too time-intensive for mechanics to sift through that amount of information.”

To properly diagnose problems across these features without automation, repair shops would have to manually gather ADAS operations and procedures from fragmented sources like car manufacturers, aftermarket aggregators and OEM procedures. This has historically been a time-consuming and costly process.

Revv’s software, RevvADAS, transforms extensive vehicle-specific documentation into easily searchable databases and empowers repair shops throughout the country with actionable insights, unlocking previously untapped ROI for shops and ensuring safety for customers.

"ADAS calibration is an ideal market. It's overlooked, yet fast growing, and will consume the entire auto market in the coming years. Soon, every car on the road will have sensors in need of calibration," said Samit Kalra, partner at 1984 Ventures. "Revv has experienced strong early traction because it both saves technicians time and generates significant revenue for shops."

Enhancing shop revenue streams and customer safety

Mike Ambrosino, ADAS Calibration & Diagnostic Team Leader at ADAS Diagnostic Solutions said, "RevvADAS opened a new source of revenue for our ADAS shop. We can run estimates through RevvADAS and create a safer repair for our clients, while driving additional revenue through our door.”

RevvADAS has already been implemented in over 200 auto repair shops across the country. Of the estimates processed through the platform to date, over 60% of reports have required ADAS calibrations. On average, shops using RevvADAS generate over $1,200 in undiscovered revenue per estimate.

“RevvADAS has increased our efficiency in verifying required ADAS services and has helped us drive additional revenue at our shops,” said Matt Braam, Director of Aftermarket Automotive at Ascential Technologies.

Bringing innovation to an offline industry

Revv was founded by Adi Bathla and Rashmi Sinha, who bring years of experience working at high-growth tech companies including Misfits Market, Macy’s and Walmart, and Microsoft and Pinterest, respectively. AI-driven innovation across tech companies drove them to explore how it could transform more traditionally offline spaces like auto repair shops, a category of small businesses struggling to catch up with rapid innovation.

“Shops have done things in the same way for a long time. That makes them resistant to change, but they need to bring in new technology to keep up,” Bathla said. “Revv handles the complexity in our backend so shops can focus on actually making the repairs.”

RevvADAS’ technology

AI-powered: RevvADAS was built using a LLM to aggregate data from vehicles across the largest car databases and manufacturer guidelines. The platform makes it easy to search for specific vehicle information by make, model or VIN.

RevvADAS was built using a LLM to aggregate data from vehicles across the largest car databases and manufacturer guidelines. The platform makes it easy to search for specific vehicle information by make, model or VIN. Streamlined workflows: RevvADAS integrates with shops’ existing systems to easily identify necessary ADAS calibrations from repair estimates. Users process work estimates into RevvADAS’s software, which automatically identifies necessary calibrations based on repairs done and advanced car build data, shares relevant calibration instructions and generates pricing estimates based on work completed. It supports all major estimating software formats and offers white-labeled reports.

RevvADAS integrates with shops’ existing systems to easily identify necessary ADAS calibrations from repair estimates. Users process work estimates into RevvADAS’s software, which automatically identifies necessary calibrations based on repairs done and advanced car build data, shares relevant calibration instructions and generates pricing estimates based on work completed. It supports all major estimating software formats and offers white-labeled reports. Built for multi-shop and single-shop owners: Users can choose between individual or master accounts that enable multi-shop owners to oversee ADAS repairs across local shops.

Users can choose between individual or master accounts that enable multi-shop owners to oversee ADAS repairs across local shops. Integrated with CCC ONE Secure Share: Access the RevvADAS app through the CCC Secure Share Marketplace for advanced automation. Users can generate the RevvADAS' diagnostics reports from their repair estimates written in CCC ONE without lifting a finger.

Access the RevvADAS app through the CCC Secure Share Marketplace for advanced automation. Users can generate the RevvADAS' diagnostics reports from their repair estimates written in CCC ONE without lifting a finger. Automated reports: RevvADAS' desktop client automates estimate data imported from any major estimating platform, ingesting EMS file exports to generate diagnostic reports without manual effort.

RevvADAS' desktop client automates estimate data imported from any major estimating platform, ingesting EMS file exports to generate diagnostic reports without manual effort. Insurance compliance: After making repairs, Revv’s reports include the necessary documentation for compliance with insurance companies, ensuring shops get reimbursed for their repairs with minimal administrative work.

After making repairs, Revv’s reports include the necessary documentation for compliance with insurance companies, ensuring shops get reimbursed for their repairs with minimal administrative work. Fast performance: RevvADAS combines data scale with speed, so technicians get simplified, up-to-date procedures on any vehicle repair.

RevvADAS combines data scale with speed, so technicians get simplified, up-to-date procedures on any vehicle repair. Flexible pricing: Pricing varies based on usage. RevvADAS offers flexible pricing to cater to shops of all sizes.

