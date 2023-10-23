Pearl Holding Group Selects Verisk’s Data and Analytics to Streamline Independent Agent Auto Insurance Delivery

Moving data forward in its independent agent ecosystem by leveraging a robust package of data and analytics from Verisk

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl Holding Group (PHG), a holding company and MGA for two nonstandard auto insurers is harnessing LightSpeed® from Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, to help improve control and save money within its agent distribution channel.

PHG provides affordable auto insurance to the nonstandard market using Verisk’s LightSpeed for Personal Auto . By bringing pivotal underwriting analytics forward in a single data payload, LightSpeed can streamline workflows and help provide reliable quotes to consumers in seconds.

“PHG is driving auto insurance into the future. As nonstandard insurers look to improve accuracy while keeping costs down and providing affordable coverage, we can work more effectively with our independent agency channel,” said Alex Singletary, Vice President of Insurance Programs, of PHG “Verisk’s LightSpeed has shifted the economics of data usage, so we can capture robust insights upfront to help us assess risk, accurately rate, and improve our agent experience.”

LightSpeed is currently used by a range of insurers to help modernize insurance quotes.

“Delivering a robust data payload at the front end of the process is a cost-effective strategy that can help insurers to harness automated workflows, quickly segment risk, and improve the agent experience,” said Joe Wodark, vice president of auto insurance underwriting solutions at Verisk. “With Verisk’s technology and pricing flexibility, PHG is lowering its cost per acquisition while helping more consumers obtain coverage quickly and easily.”

