RNA Analysis Market is Expected to Reach $9.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RNA analysis industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, driven by groundbreaking advancements in technology, research, and diagnostics. With the increasing recognition of RNA's pivotal role in gene expression and disease mechanisms, demand for cutting-edge RNA sequencing and analysis tools is set to surge. This burgeoning sector is anticipated to witness a proliferation of innovative methodologies, cost-effective platforms, and streamlined workflows, making RNA analysis more accessible and efficient. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in data interpretation and the advent of single-cell RNA sequencing techniques are expected to revolutionize our understanding of biological systems, paving the way for personalized medicine, drug discovery, and disease management. The RNA analysis industry, fueled by a growing ecosystem of academic research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, is primed to reshape the future of healthcare and biology.

RNA Analysis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $9.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The continuing demand for high-quality reagents and the repetitive use of media and reagents for transcriptome studies and biomarker discovery are driving market growth. and the rising funds & research activities in the field of omics research are likely to spur market growth.

RNA Analysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $9.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Application, End-user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Opportunities in Emerging Countries Key Market Driver Growing demand for personalized medicine

RNA Analysis market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

Standard BioTools (US)

Sequentia Biotech SL (Spain)

Acobiom (France)

GenXPro GmbH (Germany)

CD Genomics (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Lexogen GmbH (Austria)

Cenix BioScience GmbH (Germany)

Takara Holdings, Inc. (Japan)

bioMérieux SA (France)

LC Sciences LLC (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

Zymo Research Corporation (US)

GeneDx (US)

Partek Incorporated (US)

BGI Group (China)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the RNA analysis market into the following segments and subsegments:

RNA Analysis Market, by Product & Service

Reagents/Consumables

Instrument

Software

Services

RNA Analysis Market, by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarrays

Sequencing

RNA Interference

RNA Analysis Market, by Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Toxicogenomics

Comparative Transcriptomics

RNA Analysis Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

RNA Analysis Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the RNA Analysis market include:

Life sciences instrumentation and reagent companies

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Proteomics database and software providers

RNA analysis service providers

Research and consulting firms

Academic medical centers

Government research organizations

Clinical research institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Agilent Technologies and CMP Scientific Corp. entered into a co-marketing agreement to provide an integrated capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry (CE-MS) solution for the life science and pharmaceutical industries.

In March 2022, Eurofins acquired Beacon Discovery, a drug discovery-based CRO. Beacon supported the fully integrated drug discovery programs from target validation to pre-clinical candidates.

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher acquired Phitonex to provide greater flow cytometry and imaging multiplexing capabilities for protein and cell analysis research needs. Phitonex’s product offerings are also an expansion of the company’s existing protein and cell analysis portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of RNA Analysis Market:

Which are the key players operating in the RNA analysis market?

Answer: Key players in the RNA analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

Which product & service segment dominates the RNA analysis market?

Answer: In 2022, the reagents/consumables segment dominated the RNA analysis market.

Which technology segment of the RNA analysis market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: The PCR segment is expected to witness the highest growth.

Which end user segment of the RNA analysis market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: The pharmaceutical & biotechnology company segment is expected to witness the highest growth.

What is the market size for the RNA analysis market?

Answer: The global RNA analysis market is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 5.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the RNA analysis market by product & service, technology, application, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in the global RNA analysis market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product & service launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions in the global RNA analysis market

