Owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, Pat Ziemer, Joins Abundance Studios™ As an Executive Producer

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, Pat Ziemer, has signed on to join Abundance Studios™ as an Executive Producer. Pat understands the value of storytelling, and the compassion and focus he brings to every venture, he will be an asset to the studio and offer a unique perspective in relation to the films Abundance Studios™ is creating.

Abundance Studios™ has two films in development for its 2023 slate along with season 2 of Nick Nanton's Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know.' The feature documentary 'Hero' is currently in production and will feature four leads, including former U.S. Marine turned Hollywood movie star, Remi Adeleke, and America's Got Talent 'Golden Buzzer' winner Mandy Harvey, who lost her hearing at the age of 18 and UFC Champion, Dominick Cruz. The second documentary in production will feature the non-profit organization CreatiVets, which works to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. Principal photography kicked off in March 2023 in Nashville. Lastly, Season two of the Amazon Prime series, 'In Case You Didn't Know' is also in production with the first episode on Glenn Beck already out, and upcoming episodes featuring Sally Hogshead, RaeLynn, Craig Morgan and more to come in.

About Pat

Pat Ziemer is the owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness. Pat has been working full-time with Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) since 2002. The company’s therapy devices are used extensively on racehorses, performance horses, and professional athletes. Several recent Kentucky Derby winners and numerous world champions in many horse disciplines utilize the therapy regularly. Many NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams utilize Magna Wave Therapy. In 2007, Pat began working with high-powered PEMF devices.

Pat branded the devices as Magna Wave and hit the road marketing the Magna Wave brand. Since 2007 the company has placed over 7000 Magna Wave devices into the market for private and professional use. In 2019 he began the process of having his Aura Wellness devices cleared by the FDA and CE marked for international distribution.

About Abundance Studios™

Abundance Studios™ is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.