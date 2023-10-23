Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Surpass USD 859.67 billion in 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 28.50% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market is propelled by the notable presence of many service providers operating in the sector. This abundant ecosystem of providers has led to intensifying competition within the market, further fueling its growth and evolution.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market stood at US$ 70 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 859.67 billion in 2031. The global IaaS market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.50% between 2021 and 2031.



The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market is amid a significant transformation, driven by factors reshaping the digital landscape and opening up vast opportunities for market players. Digitization is at the forefront of this evolution as businesses and industries increasingly embrace digital technologies. This growing digitization trend generates a surge in demand for data centers, particularly from the IT sector, creating fertile ground for IaaS providers to thrive.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6604

Governments worldwide are playing a pivotal role in propelling the IaaS market forward. Many countries are actively promoting information and communication systems that enhance the utilization of cloud systems. This governmental support cascades effect on IaaS adoption, driving growth across diverse sectors.

The rapid expansion of smart cities is another driving force behind the IaaS market's growth. As urban centers across the globe evolve into intelligent, connected hubs, the demand for robust infrastructure services skyrockets as these cities rely on digital platforms for efficient governance, transportation, and public services.

As networking remains the foundation of this digital transformation, infrastructure services are poised to play a central role in facilitating the seamless transition to a more connected and data-driven future. Thus, The IaaS market is a dynamic and evolving landscape driven by a confluence of global trends and technological advancements that promise to reshape industries and societies.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global IaaS market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 859.67 billion until 2031.

Global IaaS market is valued at US$ 54.50 billion in 2020.

The market value of the global IaaS market management from 2016 to 2020 is 27%.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a value share of 46.82%.

Europe is forecasted to hold a market share of 33.5%.



Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Drivers

Hybrid cloud systems are rapidly gaining favor in the digital landscape as organizations seek to balance the inherent limitations of public and private cloud models, particularly regarding data security. This growing preference for hybrid cloud solutions is expected to be a significant catalyst for the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market.

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market is fueled by the proliferation of data centers worldwide. The expanding network of data centers is symbolic of the digital transformation sweeping industries, and these facilities serve as the backbone for IaaS deployment. Moreover, the adoption rate of hybrid cloud systems is accelerating across various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and e-commerce.

Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region presents many growth opportunities within the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market. The increasing number of data centers being established across the region drives this expansion.

The proliferation of data centers signifies the region's growing digital footprint and the escalating demand for IaaS solutions to support these burgeoning facilities. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the IT industry in countries such as India, China, and Japan is a significant contributor to the surging adoption of infrastructure services across the Asia Pacific.

Europe emerges as a dominant force in the global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market, primarily due to the lucrative presence of telecom industries that operate their data centers.

The region's advanced telecommunications infrastructure and the proactive development of data centers place Europe at the forefront of the IaaS landscape. The established telecom sector's strategic investments in data center infrastructure position the region for sustained market dominance in the future.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6604

Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation is taking bold steps to propel its hybrid cloud growth strategy and lead the charge in facilitating digital transformations for its clients.

This initiative includes a strategic move to spin off its Managed Infrastructure Services unit, currently part of its Global Technology Services division, into a distinct and publicly traded entity aptly named "NewCo."

Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Segmentation

Solution

Managed Hosting

Storage as a Service

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Colocation

Network Management

Content Delivery

Others



Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



Application

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

End User

SMBs

Enterprises

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=6604<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com