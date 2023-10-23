Alarum: NetNut launches new website enhancing marketing and sales capacity and experience

NetNut' new and upgraded website allows enterprises with limitless web data extraction

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum”), a global provider of internet-access and web-data collection solutions, announced today that NetNut Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary, launched its new website. The new website is expected to enhance NetNut's sales and marketing reach, providing easy, fast and user-friendly access to its variety of solutions.

The new website, which can be accessed at www.netnut.io, showcases the array of NetNut’s innovative internet-access and web-data collection solutions, including its recently launched product, the Search Engine Results Page ("SERP") Scraper Application Programming Interface.

"We are thrilled to introduce our enhanced website, designed with our users in mind. This upgrade reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and engaging online experience. Our goal is to make it easier than ever for our online users to access the information they need, connect with our brand, and explore the valuable resources we offer. To streamline and simplify customer interactions, we have enhanced our website to provide easy access to our solutions, effectively linking customers to our robust network, one of the strongest and most reliable in the market, processing billions of customer's requests," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit www.alarum.io.

