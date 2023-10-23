iPower to Participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on October 24

DUARTE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Vassily, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The fireside will be hosted by Thierry Wuilloud, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

Where iPower’s product catalog fits within the TikTok landscape;

A typical consumer buying process and experience on TikTok Shop; and

iPower’s perspective on what it could represent for the Company in the future.



Please click here to register and view the event. If you have any issues, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its websites, www.zenhydro.com and www.simpledeluxe.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. Our foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone. “Research for the Other 99%™” opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com