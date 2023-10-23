Food Grade Gases Market Size to Reach US$10.6 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9%

Chicago, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food grade gases market is estimated to expand from $7.6 billion in 2022 to $10.6 billion in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% over the projected period. The food-grade gases market is seeing a surge in demand due to several key factors such as the increasing popularity of convenience food and carbonated drinks. MarketsandMarkets™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Food Grade Gases Market Forecast, 2022-2027”.

Key Industry Development:

There is an increasing emphasis on food safety, leading to a higher demand for food-grade gases. These gases, such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide, are used for food preservation and packaging to ensure food remains fresh and safe for consumption.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 7.6 billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 10.6 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027 Forecast period considered 2022-2027 Dominant Geography North America Market Drivers Shift toward convenient packaged foods

Growing number of microbreweries across all regions Market Opportunities Increasing consumer preference for frozen and chilled food products

Recent advances in target chemi-resistive gas sensors



Key Takeaways:

Food Grade Gases Market size in North America is USD 3.4 billion during the forecast period.

Major driving factors include customers are shifting toward convenient packaged foods

The beverage industry is the largest industry segment in the food-grade gases market.

Some of the Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Linde PLC. (Ireland)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Air Liquide (France)

The Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Wesfarmers Limited (Australia)

PT Aneka Gas Industri Tbk (Indonesia)

Massy Group, Inc. (Caribbean)

Air Water Inc. (Japan)

Sol Group (Italy)

Gulf Cryo (UAE)

Drivers and Opportunities:

Drivers: Shift toward convenient packaged foods

Food-grade gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O) are mainly used in the packaging of convenience foods to enhance the shelf-life of fresh food products. Rising health concerns among consumers, especially in North America and Europe, have led to a shift toward the consumption of safer, healthier, and higher-quality food products.

Owing to the rising concerns about food safety amongst consumers, food manufacturers are focusing on various advanced packaging technologies such as oxygen scavengers, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), controlled atmosphere packaging (CAP), and active packaging. These technologies help in maintaining the levels of gases such as oxygen and nitrogen inside the packaging, prevent the oxidation of food products, and reduce the need for additives while maintaining product quality.

The global food-grade gases market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for packaged food. On-the-go lifestyles have emerged because of several factors. Longer working hours & commuting time and the growing number of smaller households contribute to the increased demand for convenient single-serving or packaged food products. The increase in the utilization of these packaging technologies in the food packaging industry will lead to the growth of the food-grade gases market.

Opportunities: Increasing consumer preference for frozen and chilled food products to propel the market demand

The increasing popularity of shelf-stable foods among consumers on a global level is expected to propel the demand for frozen and chilled food products over the next few years. According to an article published in Progressive Grocer in August 2021, the popularity of these foods including breakfast meals rose by 10.9%, and dinners/entrees were up by 4.9%. frozen meat, up 2.7%, and processed chicken (up 10.4%). Moreover, the utilization of these products by numerous end users such as full-service restaurants, hotels & resorts, and quick-service restaurants will further support the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for frozen sea food in countries away from the coast are escalating the market for food-grade gases. Additionally, the market is also expected to expand due to the increasing import and export of various packaged food products. For instance, in October 2021, Amul, the Indian food retailer expanded its frozen and ready-to-eat food offerings including food such as frozen potatoes, paneer, cheese parathas, and patties.

This growth is also fueled by new legislation in the retail environment, which gives foreign investors and multinational retail chains access to these markets. These retail chains have organized distribution channels across these markets, which provides opportunities for setting up food & beverage industries here. The growing importance of food safety and the quality of processed foods in these countries has increased the need to prevent the deterioration of food with the use of proper packaging technologies, which has increased investments in refrigerated storage facilities.

Segments:

The nitrogen gas segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The quick cooling/freezing properties of nitrogen help retain the quality of products by preventing dehydration and crumbling. These properties drive the demand for nitrogen in the food & beverage industry.

Nitrogen is a colorless, odorless, non-toxic, inert gas, which is why it is widely used in the food & beverage industry. Nitrogen displaces oxygen and decreases moisture inside of packaged food. Moisture in packaged foods creates bacteria, mold, and mildew, which is why nitrogen is necessary for the food preservation process. This gas also preserves freshness and retains nutrients, which helps the food or beverage last longer. Larger quantities of nitrogen may be required than oxygen or vice versa, depending on what food is to preserve. Red meats tend to lose their color when they are deprived of oxygen, so less nitrogen is used when packaging red meat. On the other hand, coffee and beer require more nitrogen because it improves the quality of these drinks. Beer needs nitrogen to create foam, and coffee is dispensed with a higher pressure when brewed with nitrogen.

Some other applications of nitrogen are for sparging wines and filling the headspaces of various beverages to create an inert atmosphere and delay spoilage. Nitrogen is classified as a food additive when it is in direct contact with food and is designated an “E” number; the nomenclature for nitrogen is “E941.”.

Regional Insights:

North America is projected to reach USD 3.4 Billion during the forecast period.

Key countries identified in the North American food-grade gases market include the US, Canada, and Mexico. The North American food-grade gases market is projected to witness significant growth due to the huge pork and beef industry and the increasing consumption of RTE and bakery food products. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there were about 38,000 food processing and manufacturing companies present in the US in 2019. This growing food & beverage processing sector in the US is expected to fuel the demand for food-grade gases, especially for packaging and carbonation. According to a report published by the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (Canada) in 2017, about 168 million tons of food is wasted or lost in North America every year. Food-grade gases such as nitrogen serve as a cheaper preservative that enhances the shelf life of food products by keeping oxygen out and preventing spoilage.

In North America, the US was the largest market for food-grade gases, which accounted for a share of 84.8% in the North American market in 2019. The US has witnessed tremendous growth in the import and export of perishable products as well. It is one of the largest exporting countries in terms of seafood. Also, according to the FAO, the US is the second-largest milk producer in the world. This creates a demand for food-grade gases for freezing and chilling this highly perishable product. In 2022, revenue in the Convenience Food industry is expected to be USD 48.32 billion. The market is predicted to expand by 2.65% every year. Volume in the Convenience Food market is estimated to reach 5,993.8 m kg by 2027.

