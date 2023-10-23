DSS, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Initial Public Offering of Impact Biomedical

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc.(NYSE American: DSS) ("DSS") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Impact Biomedical (hyperlink: https://www.impactbiomedinc.com/). DSS, Inc. intends to list Impact Biomedical on the NYSE American exchange. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions.



The Company has engaged Aegis Capital as the exclusive placement agent for the registered direct offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has yet to become effective.

Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS, Inc. noted, ““The filing of the S-1 for the IPO of Impact Biomedical is a significant milestone towards DSS’s overall business plan of periodically spinning off valuable subsidiaries into separately traded companies.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine(9) divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on DSS visit https://www.dssworld.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

DSS Inc. Investor Relations

IR@dssworld.com

+1 (585) 565-2422



