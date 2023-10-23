Biofertilizers Market Size & Share to Surpass $6017.81 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biofertilizers Market is valued at USD 2649.23 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6017.81 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.80% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Overview of the Biofertilizers Market

The Biofertilizers Market is a rapidly evolving segment within the broader agricultural industry. It encompasses environmentally friendly, living microorganisms, predominantly bacteria and fungi, which enhance nutrient availability and promote plant growth. Biofertilizers serve as eco-friendly alternatives to chemical fertilizers, reducing the environmental impact and improving soil health. Key driving factors behind the growth of this market include the increasing demand for organic produce, environmental concerns, and sustainable agricultural practices. Biofertilizers offer a promising solution to meet these growing demands while reducing the reliance on synthetic fertilizers and their associated negative effects on soil and the environment.

Market Dynamics:

The Biofertilizers Market is witnessing dynamic shifts as agriculture adapts to changing global trends. Several factors contribute to the evolving dynamics of this market.

Environmental Consciousness: Growing environmental awareness and concerns about the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers have led to a surge in demand for biofertilizers. Farmers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices that prioritize soil health and long-term environmental sustainability.

Regulatory Support: Many governments and agricultural bodies are promoting the use of biofertilizers by offering incentives and subsidies, which further propel the market.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are resulting in the introduction of new, more efficient strains of biofertilizers, which are driving market growth.

Increased Organic Farming: As the preference for organic produce continues to rise, the Biofertilizers Market stands to benefit from this trend, as they are an integral component of organic farming practices.

Top Players in the Global Biofertilizers Market

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Vegalab SA (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Kiwa Bio-Tech (China)

Lallemand Inc. (US)

Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina)

T. Stanes & Company Limited (India)

IPL Biologicals Limited (India)

Nutramax Laboratories Inc. (US)

Symborg (Spain)

Kan Biosys (India)

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd (Australia)

Seipasa (Spain)

AgriLife (India)

Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd (India)

Biomax Naturals (India)

Jaipur Bio Fertilizers (India)

Valent BioSciences (US)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Agrinos (US)

Criyagen (India)

LKB BioFertilizer (Malaysia)

Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt Ltd. (India)

Valagro (Italy)



Top Trends in The Global Biofertilizers Market

Microbiome Insights: In-depth research into soil microbiomes is facilitating the development of biofertilizers that can enhance the specific needs of various crops.

Customized Formulations: The market is witnessing the formulation of tailor-made biofertilizers for specific crops, which improves crop yield and nutrient absorption.

Sustainable Packaging: There is a growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging for biofertilizers, aligning with the overall environmentally conscious ethos.

Growing Popularity of Mycorrhizal Biofertilizers: Mycorrhizal fungi-based biofertilizers are gaining prominence due to their efficacy in nutrient absorption and drought resistance.

Challenges:

Limited Awareness: Despite the potential benefits, lack of awareness and knowledge among farmers can hinder the adoption of biofertilizers.

Quality Control: Maintaining the quality and effectiveness of biofertilizers can be challenging, as they are living organisms that require specific conditions for viability.

Competition with Chemical Fertilizers: The entrenched use of chemical fertilizers presents a challenge to the biofertilizers market, as some farmers may be resistant to change.

Market Opportunities:

Educational Initiatives: There is an opportunity for educational campaigns and training programs to raise awareness and understanding of biofertilizers among farmers.

Collaborative Research: Partnerships between biofertilizer manufacturers, research institutions, and agricultural bodies can lead to the development of more effective and region-specific biofertilizers.

Global Biofertilizers Market Segmentation

By Type

Nitrogen fixing Microbes

Phosphate solublizing and mobilizing microbes

Potassium solublizing and mobilizing microbes

Other types

By Application

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Other modes of application



By Crop type

Cereals & grains

Pulses & oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

By Form

Liquid

Carrier-based

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Regional Analysis

North America has seen significant growth in the adoption of biofertilizers. The region's progressive agricultural practices, increasing consumer demand for organic produce, and strong regulatory support have all contributed to the expansion of the Biofertilizers Market. The United States and Canada have been at the forefront of this growth, with numerous companies focusing on research and development to cater to the specific needs of North American crops. The region's embrace of sustainable agriculture practices and a rising number of organic farms provide a fertile ground for biofertilizer market expansion.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2649.23 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6017.81 Million CAGR 10.80% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Novozymes A/S, Vegalab SA, UPL Limited, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kiwa Bio-Tech, Lallemand Inc., Rizobacter Argentina S.A., T. Stanes & Company Limited, IPL Biologicals Limited, Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Symborg, Kan Biosys, Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd, Seipasa, AgriLife, Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd, Biomax Naturals, Jaipur Bio Fertilizers, Valent BioSciences, Aumgene Biosciences, Agrinos, Criyagen, LKB BioFertilizer, Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt Ltd., Valagro

Blog: