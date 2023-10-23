One Step Vending Corp. Announces Addition of a New Member at the Board of Directors

HARRISON, NY, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One Step Vending Corp. (OTC Markets: KOSK), today announced that the Company welcomes a new member to the Board of Directors effective Monday, October 23. The new member of the Board is Mr. Robert Reyes who joins the Board as the Company’s Vice President and Director (COO).

Mr. Reyes is an experienced professional, working 30 years in the oil and gas industry with expertise in production and management of oilfield operations. As a degreed mechanical engineer from Texas Tech University, he has performed engineering leadership in various roles such as leasing, developing, producing of oil fields, developing computer fracture models then supervising the execution, training of engineers, testing and introducing new products as North American Champion for Halliburton. He also was General Manager and founder of Harmonia Petroleum Corporation, and past president of both the Society of Petroleum Engineers in the Permian Basin and the Southwestern Petroleum Short Course at Texas Tech University, Petroleum Engineering Conference.

Mr. Reyes is currently a Program Investigator for the State of Texas in regulated private businesses and also advises in oilfield activities in various oil fields in Texas.

Ronald Minsky, President of KOSK, stated, “I have the pleasure to welcome Robert to the Company’s Board of Directors as Vice President. Robert is joining the Company to forge and execute the Company’s strategic plan following the Company’s new direction in the industry of oil and gas.”

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors, I look forward to contributing and working effectively to help realize the success and the goals of the Company," said Mr. Robert Reyes.

The Company is currently in the process of a name change to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. with FINRA while the name change in the Company's Articles of Incorporation has been completed with the State of Nevada.

