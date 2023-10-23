Mindera Inc. Signs Provider Contract with Provider Network Contigo Health ConfigureNet(™)

San Diego, CA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health™, the developer of Mind.Px, the first realization of precision medicine in psoriasis, announces that it has signed a provider contract with Contigo Health ConfigureNetTM provider network. This commercial agreement will make Mindera's psoriasis biologic prediction test, Mind.Px, available to clients and their health plan members served by clients of Contigo Health.

“This significant agreement represents another meaningful milestone in the continued growth and acceptance of tests that enable the most therapeutic and cost-effective decisions,” said Ron Rocca, CEO and President of Mindera Health. “Use of Mind.Px can effectively minimize the trial-and-error approach to psoriasis treatment and provide physicians, patients, and payers with a powerful tool to guide the individual patient to an efficacious drug class based on their transcriptomics — the true vision of precision medicine.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Mindera to the Contigo Health ConfigureNetTM provider network," said John Strickland, President and CEO of Contigo Health. “The addition of Mindera Health to ConfigureNet™ will offer our client’s health plan members greater access and choice in their dermatologic care.”

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percent[i] of the population, leading to healthcare costs of more than $110 billion annually[ii]. Specialty drug spending for psoriasis is escalating at exponential rates, and biologics are often identified by payers, employers and pharmacy benefit managers as being in their top drug expenditures each year[iii]. Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percent[iv], leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs.

About Contigo Health, LLC:

Contigo Health, LLC, a consolidated subsidiary of Premier, Inc., is leading the way to financially sustainable healthcare. Contigo Health is a health benefits platform that leads direct-to-employer and direct-to-provider relationships. It is relentlessly focused on revolutionizing healthcare through appropriate, cost-effective, transparent, and thoughtful benefits design. Contigo Health® products includes ConfigureNet™, a robust network offering nationwide provider access, Sync Health Plan TPA, Payvider Activation, and Centers of Excellence 360. To learn more, please visit www.contigohealth.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >92 percent positive predictive value[v]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annual cost savings ranging from $5,138 to $13,141 per patient[vi].

______________________

i Menter A, Strober BE, Kaplan DH, et al. Joint AAD-NPF guidelines of care for the management and treatment of psoriasis with biologics. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2019;80(4):1029-1072. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2018.11.057.

ii Pilon D, Teeple A, Zhdanava M, et al. The economic burden of psoriasis with high comorbidity among privately insured patients in the United States. J Med Econ. 2019;22(2):196-203. doi:10.1080/13696998.2018.1557201.

iii Prime Therapeutics 2012-2015 and 2019-2020 posters entitled “Prevalence and Cost of Autoimmune Specialty Drug Use by Indication.”

iv Enos CW, et al. Psoriasis severity, comorbidities, and treatment response differ among geographic regions in the United States. JID Innovations. 2021;1:100025.

v Data on file.

vi Wu J, Montgomery P, Long B, et al. An economic evaluation of the budget impact of precision medicine testing for the treatment of psoriasis. SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine. 2021;5(4):372-387. doi:10.25251/skin.5.4.6

Attachment

Ron Rocca, CEO Mindera Health 858.810.6070 mindpx@minderahealth.com