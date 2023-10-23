Epazz, Inc. Announces Live Investor Q&A on October 25th, 2023 to Update Shareholders on the ZenaDrone 1000 Progress With the US Military, Rollout Plans and 2024

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that it will hold a live investor Q&A on October 25th, 2023 at 4 pm est to update shareholders on the ZenaDrone 1000 progress with US Military, rollout plans and outlook for 2024.

Investors are invited to attend the live questions and answers event held by a company representative, by viewing the Company YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@epazzir1449/ at the designated date and time. Questions may be sent in advance via email to QnA@remind.digital for consideration.

“This Q&A will be our first step toward launching a new era in transparency and outreach as we endeavor to lift the veil on the company, build shareholder value and showcase the exciting things we have been working on. We look forward to engaging with our esteemed investor community,” said Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc.

About ZenaDrone, Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent UAV technology that incorporates machine-learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small to midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

