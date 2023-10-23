Snom Americas Achieves Certification with Crexendo’s NetSapiens Platform, Elevating Telecom Reseller Capabilities and Distributor Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom Americas, a renowned telecommunications company, has announced its certification to align with Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) deploying the Crexendo® NetSapiens Softswitch. This development empowers telecom resellers within the NetSapiens Platform Partner Community to extend Snom's comprehensive DECT and SIP phones to their customers, including Crexendo, the parent company of NetSapiens, and the many other Internet Telephony Service providers selling SIP-based Voice over IP communications across the Americas deploying the NetSapiens Platform.



This certification was announced at the Crexendo User Group Meeting (UGM), a recognized NetSapiens® Platform Event, with the introduction of NetSapiens Platform Version 44. With the certification, Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) is now active across all Snom next-gen D-series and M-series products, making Snom phones ready to work right out of the box for resellers and their customers.

“This integration epitomizes Snom's unwavering endeavor to create a favorable ecosystem for telecom resellers and channel distributors,” said Marc Magliano, Vice President of Channel Business at Snom Americas, said. “Our alliance with Crexendo and NetSapiens is a significant leap towards a more interconnected and resourceful telecom landscape.”

Both Snom DECT and SIP phones have achieved certification by Crexendo for the NetSapiens Platform after rigorous testing and verification. The certification encompasses Snom's next-gen D7xx series, M100, and M500 DECT Base Stations, all demonstrating seamless interoperability with the NetSapiens Platform.

The NetSapiens certification is a testament to the quality and reliability of Snom products, ensuring telecom resellers within the NetSapiens Platform Partner Community can confidently offer these devices to their customers. This achievement is also a significant endorsement of Snom's product line and a crucial step in fostering a robust and collaborative ecosystem within the telecom industry.

“The compatibility of Snom phones with our NetSapiens Platform is exemplary, embodying a high standard of telecom interoperability,” said Chris Aaker, Crexendo’s Vice President of Engineering. “The certification of Snom’s line of phones is a testament to the ongoing commitment of both companies to drive innovation and significantly widens the range of phones for telecom resellers, ensuring a seamless and enriched experience for the end-users.”

This initiative by the two companies is a harbinger of numerous innovations on the horizon aimed at amplifying telecom reseller opportunities and channel distributor experiences. Snom Americas continues to spearhead the effort in amalgamating technological advancements with pragmatic telecom solutions, constantly aspiring to deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Parent company VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 0303). For more information, please visit www.snomamericas.com. © 2023 VTech Communications, Inc.

Trademark Attribution:

All rights reserved. VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH. Use of Snom by VTech is under license. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com .

