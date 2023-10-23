New Hampshire Selects Genasys to Improve Public Safety Communication

Leading emergency communications technology helps protect residents and visitors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications solutions, today announced that the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications, who manages statewide emergency messaging, has replaced its emergency notification system with Genasys Protect ™ to keep its residents and visitors informed of critical public safety messaging from the state as well as local municipalities and severe weather-related notifications.



The Genasys Protect platform will allow the state and partnering agencies to send emergency and non-emergency notifications to specific geographic areas, through single or multiple communication methods such as phone call, e-mail, and/or text message, in a quick and effective manner. The protective communications platform combines real-time, data driven zone-based evacuation mapping and mass notification technology. This unique combination of features provides effective planning and management before, during, and after an emergency event.

“The safety of the residents and visitors of New Hampshire is always our top priority,” said Mark Doyle, Director of the New Hampshire Division of Emergency Services and Communications. “Establishing this partnership with Genasys further strengthens our ability to locate, communicate, and connect people in an emergency with the help they need.”



Beyond a mass notification and reactive communications solution, Genasys Protect is the first & only complete portfolio of Protective Communications solutions that reduces risk, solves communication breakdowns, and empowers public safety personnel across agencies to move from a reactive to a proactive response. Genasys Protect will empower New Hampshire emergency officials with the following capabilities:

Targeted Multi-Channel Alerting: Public safety officials will target response zones with location-appropriate messaging to inform or evacuate people out of harm’s way quickly and efficiently. Pre-established notification channels and notification alerts will ensure the right people get the right message, simultaneously delivering notifications across voice, text message, email, TDD/TTY, FEMA IPAWS, and Genesys Protect app. These features will aid in helping to keep New Hampshire safe with timely critical messaging to its residents and visitors.





With Genasys Protect mobile app and website, New Hampshire residents and visitors will receive location-based notifications in an easy to understand, map view with important information impacting their situation. The mobile app is a great tool for citizens because if you are not registered in the system to receive the geo-targeted messages in that area, you will still receive the important public safety message through the app. Nearby shelters, traffic congestion points, road conditions, nearest resources, and more local data will be available with real time updates directly from the local authorities.



Genasys is committed to providing a ubiquitous solution that offers quick decision-making tools to New Hampshire public safety officials, drastically improving response time and providing geo-targeted emergency notifications to the community. “We have a customer first philosophy,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys. “Our experience onboarding global organizations of all sizes including countries, municipalities, and large corporations allows us to provide scalable architecture that will bring leading edge technology to the State of New Hampshire.”

For more information, New Hampshire residents and visitors are encouraged to contact the Division of Emergency Services and Communications by email DESCPIO@dos.nh.gov or call 603-271-6911, option 1.

About the New Hampshire Division of Emergency Services and Communications

The mission of the Division of Emergency Services and Communications is “To locate, communicate and connect people in an emergency with the help they need.” The Division operates New Hampshire's 911 Emergency Number System, along with affiliated mapping, database operations, technical, and administrative roles, and the Bureaus of Radio Communications Maintenance and Interoperability. The Division provides instant access to police, fire and emergency medical assistance from any wired, cellular or VoIP telephone in the State. The New Hampshire 911 System provides a nationally-accredited, state-of-the-art emergency service response to residents and visitors all over the State of New Hampshire.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with intelligible vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Today Genasys protects over 70 million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including more than 500 cities, counties, and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com .

