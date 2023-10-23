Super League Powers Up for Esports and Gaming Business Summit 2023 with Dual Panel Presentations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a global leader in delivering immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse platforms, is excited to announce its participation in the esteemed Esports and Gaming Business Summit 2023 . The company will be prominently represented on two dynamic panel presentations.



Matt Edelman, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Super League, will join a panel of industry leaders and share his expertise in a lively discussion about Using Esports and Gaming to Reach Gen Z . Moderated by Brag House CEO and Chairman Lavell Juan, Matt will be joined by Gary Wolf, US Account Director, The McDonald’s Division, The Coca-Cola Company, former Head of Marketing and Content at TSM, SM Lahti, and United Esports Founder and CEO, Felix LaHaye. Together they will explore the dynamic world of gaming that has captured the hearts and attention of Gen-Z consumers and will discuss where they’ve found success in getting a generation so used to free content to invest in their brands.





In a separate panel, Zach Hahn, SVP of Partnerships at Super League will be moderating a conversation about interactive and immersive spaces that make up the metaverse, where young consumers spend a significant amount of time. Joining Zach on stage in a panel titled The Future of Brand Engagement: Why immersive gaming platforms matter and need to be in your marketing plan will be Justine Higueras, Director of Emerging Partnerships at Roblox, Samantha Lim, SVP of Gaming Strategy and Innovation at Publicis, and Mason Bates, Head of Gaming and Esports at Verizon. In this session, panelists will explore how to capitalize on emerging trends in digital experience platforms like Roblox, how to create and sustain a meaningful presence, and share the latest strategies and tactics to produce immersive content that resonates with a brand's target audience. They'll also discuss why this emerging social media channel needs to be an integral part of everyone's media mix, both to stay ahead of the competition and to be at the forefront of where brands and consumers will form the strongest relationships in the coming decade and beyond.





“Participating in the Esports and Gaming Business Summit 2023 is a fantastic opportunity for Super League to help shape the dialog about how brands and IP owners can best engage under-25 year-olds through immersive experiences,” said Edelman. “Having now worked with more than 100 brands on gaming and immersive digital programs, we’ve been a big part of the evolution of the space. The panel discussions will shed light on how to capture the attention, affinity, and advocacy of Gen Z, and also reflect our commitment to innovation across the platforms that make up the 3D internet.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

