LIVEVOX SHAREHOLDER ALERT (LVOX) - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of LiveVox Holdings, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LVOX) (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to NICE Ltd. On October 4, 2023, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which NICE will acquire LiveVox in a merger worth $350 million. As a result of the merger, LiveVox shareholders are only anticipated to receive $3.74 per share in cash in exchange for each share of LiveVox.



Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the merger may have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. For example, stockholders of LiveVox will not have the opportunity to vote in this merger because funds affiliated with Golden Gate Private Equity, which currently owns and controls over 71% of LiveVox’s stock, has already voted in favor of the merger.

If you own shares of LiveVox and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/livevox-merger-class-action/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.