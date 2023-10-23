Landos Biopharma to Present at the American College of Gastroenterology 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral medicines for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present additional findings from its Phase 1b study of NX-13 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), including detailed results on the rapid symptomatic relief and improvement in multiple clinical biomarkers observed in the study, at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held October 20-25 in Vancouver, Canada.



“We are excited for the opportunity to present at a premier gastroenterology event like ACG and share additional findings from our Phase 1b study of NX-13 in patients with UC,” said Gregory Oakes, President and CEO of Landos. “The presentations cover the rapid symptomatic relief and improvements in multiple biomarkers, correlating with early endoscopic response of NX-13 in patients with moderate-to-severe UC. The data highlight the potential of NX-13 to transform the standard of care in moderate-to-severe UC with an oral, once-daily treatment, and further our confidence in the ongoing NEXUS proof-of-concept trial.”

The Company continues to actively recruit, screen and randomize patients for the NEXUS trial, with topline results expected by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Presentation Details

Title: The Nucleotide-Binding Oligomerization Domain, Leucine Rich Repeat Containing X1 (NLRX1) Agonist NX-13 Demonstrates Rapid Symptomatic and Biomarkers Improvement in Ulcerative Colitis: Results In a Phase 1b Study (00997)

Scientific Poster Session: P3607

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:30am - 4:00pm PDT

Title: Rapid Symptomatic Relief Is Correlated with Early Endoscopic Response to the Nucleotide-Binding Oligomerization Domain, Leucine Rich Repeat Containing X1 (NLRX1) Agonist NX-13 In Ulcerative Colitis: Results in a Phase 1b Study (00995)

Scientific Poster Session: P3644

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:30am - 4:00pm PDT

Title: Target Engagement and Pharmacodynamic Molecular Mechanism Evaluation In A Phase 1b Study of The Nucleotide-Binding Oligomerization Domain, Leucine Rich Repeat Containing X1 (NLRX1) Agonist NX-13 in Ulcerative Colitis (00958)

Scientific Poster Session: P3548

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:30am - 4:00pm PDT

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class, oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Our mission is to create safer and more effective treatments that address the therapeutic gap in the current treatment paradigm.

We have a portfolio of novel targets anchoring two libraries of immunometabolic modulation pathways, including four potentially first-in-class, once-daily, oral therapies targeting eight indications in the immunology space.

We are currently focused on advancing the clinical development of NX-13 in UC. We initiated the NEXUS Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in the second quarter of 2023 and expect to report topline results by the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Landos Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”), including statements about the Company’s strategy, clinical development and regulatory plans for its product candidates and other statements containing the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “believe”, “look forward”, “potential”, the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or any discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of current and future clinical trials, including the ongoing Phase 2 trial of NX-13, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s product candidates and other similar risks. Risks regarding the Company’s business are described in detail in its Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

