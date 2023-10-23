Fearless, Solid and Reliable, DONGFENG KC Ushers a New Journey in the World









The DONGFENG KC dumper adopts the new generation D320 engineering vehicle cab, the driver's airbag seat, with single-side armrest, integrated headrest, airbag lumbar support, and seat ventilation. The interior of the cab is equipped with automatic air conditioning and parking heater.





DONGFENG KC has strong power and bearing capacity. It is equipped with three internationally leading power chains, namely, Dongfeng Cummins engine, FasTrak gearbox and Dongfeng Dana and Handmann axle. The maximum power of the engine can reach 520HP.





In order to adapt to extreme road conditions, DONGFENG KC has installed adaptive configurations such as exhaust gas heating devices to meet the needs of operations in cold environments. Adaptable modifications can be made according to user needs and different working conditions such as road transportation or loading in mining areas. The ground clearance of the water tank and the minimum ground height of chassis accessories fully meet the needs of working conditions.





Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles is committed to providing reliable products and services to users all over the world. The establishment of two spare parts central warehouses in key sales areas in Europe, the management of more than 200 maintenance service stations and more than a dozen Chinese experts provide professional technical support in the territory can ensure users with timely, fast and effective after-sales services. The unified distribution model solves the problem of "tough after-sales " faced by different dealers for users, and provides worry-free car experience with regional joint warranty.





“I have three criteria for choosing a dumper, power, passability and comfort. DONGFENG KC fully meets my needs. I like this car very much!” Simon, a European user, expressed high appreciation for DONGFENG KC in the offline test drive experience meeting.





IT'S ALL ABOUT TRUST, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle becomes “the most reliable Chinese truck brand” with excellent vehicle technology and considerate exclusive services. In addition to Europe, DONGFENG KC has been introduced to South America, Southeast Asia and other markets, and will continue to provide high-quality and reliable services to users around the world and create more value.





