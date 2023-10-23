Digicann Ventures Divests of AgraFlora Europe GmbH

The Company Sold its European Platform, Which was Set up for the Import, Storage and Wholesale Distribution of Medicinal Cannabis and Ancillary Products, for Gross Cash Proceeds of €500,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digicann Ventures Ltd. (“Digicann” or the “Company”) (CSE: DCNN) (OTCPK: AGFAD), a company focused on the cannabis industry, announces that it recently signed and closed the sale of the shares of AgraFlora Europe GmbH (the “AgraFlora Europe”) to an arm’s length third party for gross cash proceeds of €500,000 (the “Transaction”). AgraFlora Europe was set up to be a commercial platform for the import, storage and wholesale distribution of cannabis products and ancillary products for medicinal purposes.



Digicann was the sole shareholder of AgraFlora Europe, a German limited liability company that held:

100% of the shares in Farmako GmbH, a company having its registered office located in Frankfurt, Germany (" Farmako ");

"); 100% of the shares in Farmako Genetics GmbH, a company having its registered office located in Frankfurt, Germany; and

100% of the shares in The Good Company Luxembourg SARL, a company having its registered office located in Luxembourg.





Farmako itself held:

100% of the shares in Farmako Limited, a company having its registered office in Croydon UK; and

100% of the shares in Farmako ApS, a company having its registered office in Copenhagen, Denmark.

AgraFlora Europe served as a holding company and undertook no operative business activities. Farmako and Farmako Limited held various permits and licenses and owned intellectual property in connection with their business activities. At the time of the Transaction, Farmako Genetics, The Good Company and Farmako Denmark carried on no active business operations.

This Transaction is governed exclusively by the laws of Germany subject to the exclusion of German conflicts of laws rules (IPR). The Managing Directors of the applicable companies within the AgraFlora Europe group of companies have been updated by the commercial register in Germany. No consulting, broker or finder’s fees were paid or are to be paid in association with the Transaction.

About Digicann Ventures Inc.

Digicann Ventures Inc. is a company focused on the cannabis industry. For more information about Digicann Ventures Inc. please visit www.digicann.io and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Nick Kuzyk, CEO & Director

E: ir@digicann.io

T: (800) 783-6056

