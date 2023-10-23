Amesite Announces Partnership with Wayne State University Graduate School

Programs Offered Will Deliver Components of the Responsible Conduct of Research Training Required by all PhD Students

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today it has partnered with The Graduate School of Wayne State University to deliver graduate-level programs.



“Our technology enables us to deliver streamlined, no-risk purchase offers, that enable Customers to offer a remarkably wide range of learning programs on their branded platforms. We're redefining the pace and efficiency with which organizations can deliver eLearning." said Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

