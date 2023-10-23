Former Mexican Government Official Dr. Jose Alberro Joins FTI Consulting’s Economic Consulting Segment

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dr. Jose Alberro as a Senior Managing Director in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice within the firm’s Economic Consulting segment.



Dr. Alberro, who is based in Washington, D.C., joins FTI Consulting with more than 40 years of experience focusing on applied economic and financial modeling in numerous industries. His expertise includes economic and financial modeling, valuation, and estimation of damages, with deep experience in the oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, mining, electricity, consumer goods, industrial inputs, banking, telecommunications and other network industries.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Dr. Alberro will provide clients with expert testimony and expert analyses in international arbitrations and litigations.

“Jose brings a tremendous depth of experience and success as an expert witness and advisor in investor-state and commercial international arbitrations and litigation in Latin America, North America and around the world,” said Randal Heeb, Head of FTI Consulting’s Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice within the Economic Consulting segment. “He is widely recognized as a thought leader by both counsel and clients, and we are thrilled to have him join the leadership of our growing economics team.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Alberro had a distinguished career in the Mexican government. The President of Mexico appointed him Chief Executive Officer of PEMEX Gas, a $10 billion, 13,000-employee natural gas and gas-liquids company. He served as PEMEX’s chief representative during the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the United States, Mexico and Canada in the 1990s. Dr. Alberro also served as Mexico’s Chief Economic Advisor to the Secretary of the Treasury; Chief of Staff of the Secretary of Commerce and Industrial Promotion; and Economic Advisor to the Secretary of Programming and the Budget.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Alberro said, “FTI Consulting is known as a trusted advisor to clients involved in major international arbitrations concerning the most significant disputes in the world, and is recognized for its world-class industry knowledge, its comprehensive economic and financial analyses, and its persuasive presentations. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we develop and implement solutions to solve our clients’ challenges.”

