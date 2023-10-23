Advanced Glazings Ltd. Launches "Better Buildings for Humans" Podcast

“BBFH” is a new podcast exploring the vital relationship between buildings and human health, wellness, productivity and lifestyle, produced by Advanced Glazings Ltd., leaders in manufacturing and marketing sustainable and commercially viable technologies related to sunlight

Sydney, Nova Scotia, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Advanced Glazings Ltd . (“AGL”), creator of Solera® and Solera Wall®, and experts in state of the art glass solutions that greatly enhance the lives of building occupants, today announces the launch of the Better Buildings for Humans Podcast (“BBFH”). BBFH aims to revolutionize the discourse surrounding architectural innovation and is dedicated above all to exploring the profound impact of building design on human health, wellness, productivity, and lifestyle.

In a world where North Americans spend 90% of their lives within buildings, the importance of fostering an ongoing dialogue about the intersection of design, building standards and regulations, and human well-being cannot be overstated. BBFH is poised to become the vanguard of this conversation, providing listeners with invaluable insights from luminaries in the field, and pushing building design further into the mainstream.

BBFH brings together a diverse range of thought leaders, including architects, building science researchers, planners, engineers, building owners, organizational leaders, health and wellness professionals, analysts, reporters, and cultural influencers with a direct connection to the built environment. Each episode of BBFH promises to delve into key aspects of building design, addressing critical facets of occupant comfort, health, productivity, and energy efficiency. These discussions serve as a reminder that such issues are not just niche concerns but are integral to the everyday lives of all people, worldwide.

The first 10 episodes are live and feature an impressive blush of world-class experts:

Michael Kent , building science researcher, University of Singapore and University of California, Berkeley

David Geisler-Moroder, mathematician; daylight and energy modeling expert

Stefano Schiavon, professor of Architecture and Civil Engineering and Environmental Engineering at the Berkeley College of Environmental Design

Keith Robertson, founding partner at Solterre Design

Janelle Penny, editor in chief of Buildings Magazine and host of the BUILDINGS podcast

Vicki Wordern, president & CEO of the Green Building Initiative

Russell Grant Foster, CBE, FRS FMedSci, professor of circadian neuroscience, director of the Nuffield Laboratory of Ophthalmology, head of the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute, and Nicholas Kurti Senior Fellow at Brasenose College at the University of Oxford

Blaine Brownell, author and educator, professor at UNC Charlotte

James Satterwhite, CEO of Advanced Glazings, Ltd.

Chuck Morrison, CEO of INVZBL, leaders in air purification in the education space

“Our goal is and always has been to be an absolute authority at the tip of the spear for building design science and thought leadership,” said James Satterwhite, CEO of Advanced Glazings. “BBFH is a mighty manifestation of that aim, and we’re thrilled to host this important discourse for those who care most about such a vital topic we love dearly,” he added.

Host Joe Menchefski, a chemical engineer with an MBA in marketing, brings a wealth of expertise to BBFH. His journey from running an extrusion operation to producing multi-walled acrylic and polycarbonate eventually led him to the world of glazing and daylighting. Serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for AGL since 2005, Joe has become an ardent advocate for architecture and daylighting enthusiasts. Joe's entrepreneurial spirit has driven him to launch three companies, including ventures focused on sustainable cleaning products for schools and hospitals and medical nanoparticles research. His unwavering passion for sustainable design and occupant comfort culminated in the creation of Better Buildings for Humans as the ultimate platform to engage in transformative conversations with thought leaders shaping healthier, more sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing buildings.

AGL has deep roots in architectural innovation, originating from the Advanced Glazing Lab and the Solar Thermal Lab at the University of Waterloo in 1996. Since its inception, it has remained committed to advancing sustainability, human health, and performance within the built environment. BBFH represents the culmination of AGL's ceaseless dedication to these principles.

Join BBFH on this exciting journey as it transforms the conversation about building design and its impact on humanity. Stay tuned for riveting discussions, groundbreaking ideas, and unparalleled insights that will shape the future of architecture and building innovation.

About Better Buildings for Humans

Better Buildings for Humans podcast (“BBFH”) explores the intersection of building design and human well-being. Produced by Advanced Glazings and hosted by Joe Menchefski, BBFH features in-depth conversations with thought leaders from various disciplines, shedding light on how the built environment impacts our lives. From architects to engineers, health professionals to cultural influencers, BBFH is the premier platform for advancing building design thought leadership.

To listen, and for more information, visit Better Buildings for Humans , or go to Spotify or Apple Podcasts . Follow us on Twitter (X) , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Advanced Glazings

Advanced Glazings Ltd. is a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge glass solutions Solera® and Solera Wall®, which prioritize sustainability, human health, and performance. With a legacy dating back to the University of Waterloo, Advanced Glazings has been at the forefront of architectural innovation since 1996. Follow us on Twitter (X) , Linkedin , Instagram , and Facebook

