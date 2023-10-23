DHEC Spotlights the Dangers of Lead Exposure during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 23, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (Oct. 22-28), the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to learn the dangers of lead exposure and how to protect themselves and their families from it.

In recognition of its importance Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation for Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week on Oct. ##, and DHEC’s Public Health and Environmental Affairs divisions perform important work year round to help make sure South Carolinians are at minimal risk of experiencing negative health issues due to lead exposure.

While lead is a naturally occurring element, exposure to it can cause serious harm to people, especially children. Items such as leaded gasoline and household paint containing lead are no longer sold in the United States, but lead can still be found in everyday environments. Most frequently, it is found in plumbing and paint in older homes as well as in contaminated dust and soil.

Lead can enter the body through breathing in lead dust, swallowing lead dust that settles on food or food preparation surfaces, drinking water contaminated with lead or ingesting paint chips, dust or soil that contains lead. It can also be inhaled when lead-containing paint is removed using a heat gun or sanding, especially indoors.

“Lead poisoning is preventable,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “The key is to educate parents and caregivers about preventing children from having contact with lead and educating adults about possible lead exposure routes at home or at work. Because the symptoms of lead poisoning often initially go unnoticed, it’s important that we all focus on prevention in the first place.”

Simple blood tests that check for lead levels are often performed by pediatricians during children’s wellness visits, usually the 12- or 24-month visits. Parents or guardians should talk to their doctor if they have questions or concerns about their child and lead exposure. Blood tests also are required in occupational settings where there is a potential to be exposed to lead.

Lead test results are reported to DHEC. If the blood test detects elevated lead levels, a physician will provide guidance to their patient. Additionally, a DHEC nurse will contact the patient (or parent or guardian if the patient is a child) to learn more about how the person might have been exposed to lead. The nurse may recommend that DHEC staff perform an environmental lead assessment at the home to identify the potential sources of lead so that the appropriate steps can be taken to mitigate it.

Because drinking water is one potential source of lead exposure, DHEC’s Bureau of Water ensures all public water systems in the state adhere to laws and regulations that keep drinking water safe from dangerous lead levels. However, lead is rarely in drinking water when it leaves a treatment plant ― it more commonly seeps into drinking water from old plumbing that carries water from the public water source into an individual home.

“Homes built before 1986 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder, and the maintenance of these plumbing components are the responsibility of the homeowner,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs. “That’s why, in addition to regulating public drinking water providers for safe water standards, we work to educate homeowners about protecting their drinking water from lead, which can include having their old plumbing components replaced.”

When water stands in lead pipes or plumbing systems containing lead for several hours, the lead may dissolve into the drinking water. If a home has lead pipes or plumbing that contains lead, the first water drawn from the tap in the morning, or later in the afternoon if the water has not been used all day, can contain high lead. Additional information about lead and drinking water is available at scdhec.gov/lead.

Homes built before 1978 are more likely to have lead-based paint. Lead-based paint may be present in private single-family homes or apartments, government-assisted, or public housing, and in urban, suburban, or rural settings. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers information about testing paint for lead and how to address it.

Certain occupations also present elevated risks of lead exposure, such as jobs related to lead-acid battery (the kind usually found in cars and other vehicles) manufacturing and recycling, as well as hobbies or crafts involving the use of lead, such as stained glass and ceramics. Some children have also been poisoned by imported vinyl mini-blinds and toys.

DHEC provides two “Look Out for Lead” brochures:

Look Out for Lead: Finding Hidden Dangers in Your Home (pdf)

Look Out for Lead: How can I find out if there is lead in my home? (pdf)

To learn more about lead poisoning prevention steps, visit scdhec.gov/lead or cdc.gov/lead. The EPA's website has information about sources of lead in older homes. Information about DHEC’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program is available here or by calling 1-866-4NO-LEAD (1-866-466-5323).

###