Royalton Barracks / Burglary / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23B2004985
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/23/23 0050 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 878 VT RT 14, Royalton
VIOLATION: Burglary, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Jesse J. Durkee
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
VICTIM: Andrew Alinovich (50) & Elizabeth Willhite (50)
AGE: see above
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/23/2023 at approximately 0050 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a break-in at a residence on Route 14 in the town of Royalton. Troopers responded and the investigation determined Jesse J. Durkee had accessed the residence by force through a locked door. Investigations revealed Durkee threatened the homeowners when entering the residence. The homeowner responded to the active home invasion by firing one round from a Sig Sauer pistol while inside the residence. Durkee did not sustain any injury from the incident as the bullet traveled through the residence and to the exterior of the home. Troopers took Durkee into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. Durkee was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2023 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000.00
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.