Royalton Barracks / Burglary / Criminal Threatening

CASE#:23B2004985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/23/23 0050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 878 VT RT 14, Royalton

VIOLATION: Burglary, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Jesse J. Durkee

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

VICTIM: Andrew Alinovich (50) & Elizabeth Willhite (50)

AGE: see above

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/23/2023 at approximately 0050 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a break-in at a residence on Route 14 in the town of Royalton. Troopers responded and the investigation determined Jesse J. Durkee had accessed the residence by force through a locked door. Investigations revealed Durkee threatened the homeowners when entering the residence. The homeowner responded to the active home invasion by firing one round from a Sig Sauer pistol while inside the residence. Durkee did not sustain any injury from the incident as the bullet traveled through the residence and to the exterior of the home. Troopers took Durkee into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. Durkee was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2023 @ 1230 Hours

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.