Submit Release
News Search

There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,009 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Burglary / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#:23B2004985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/23/23 0050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 878 VT RT 14, Royalton

VIOLATION: Burglary, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Jesse J. Durkee                                           

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

VICTIM: Andrew Alinovich (50) & Elizabeth Willhite (50)

AGE: see above

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/23/2023 at approximately 0050 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a break-in at a residence on Route 14 in the town of Royalton. Troopers responded and the investigation determined Jesse J. Durkee had accessed the residence by force through a locked door.  Investigations revealed Durkee threatened the homeowners when entering the residence.  The homeowner responded to the active home invasion by firing one round from a Sig Sauer pistol while inside the residence.  Durkee did not sustain any injury from the incident as the bullet traveled through the residence and to the exterior of the home.  Troopers took Durkee into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing.  Durkee was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   10/23/2023 @ 1230 Hours         

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Burglary / Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more