RE: One lane Closed VT RT 12 Northfield

Roadway has been reopened to both lanes.

 

From: Kunzmann, Ryan
Sent: Monday, October 23, 2023 2:49 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: One lane Closed VT RT 12 Northfield

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Northfield Police Department

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 12 in the area of White Rd in Northfield is reduced to one lane for an excivator that has damaged a telephone pole.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

V/R

 

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

 

