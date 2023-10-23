BioNTech to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update on November 6, 2023, And to Host Innovation Series Day on November 7, 2023

MAINZ, Germany, October 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Monday, November 6th, 2023. BioNTech invites investors and the general public to join a conference call and webcast with investment analysts on the same day at 8.00 a.m. ET (2.00 p.m. CET) to report its financial results and provide a corporate update for the third quarter 2023.



To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link . Once registered, dial-in numbers and a pin will be provided. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link .

Additionally, BioNTech will host the second edition of the Company’s Innovation Series on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023. The event will provide an update on BioNTech’s clinical progress across its pipeline and provide a deep dive into scientific and technological innovations from its proprietary research engine.

Investors and the interested public are invited to join a webcast with investment analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET (3:00 p.m. CET). The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link .

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call as well as the second edition of the Innovation Series via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.BioNTech.com . A replay of both the webcast for the third quarter financial results 2023 as well as for the second edition of the Innovation Series will be available shortly after the conclusion of the respective calls and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following each call.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including DualityBio, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, OncoC4, Regeneron, Sanofi, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations

Victoria Meissner, M.D.

+1 617 528 8293

Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

+49 (0)6131 9084 1513

Media@biontech.de



