Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme: EU expanding opportunities for Ukraine

This October, the European Commission has launched an additional project to support Ukrainian new entrepreneurs, as part of its wider ‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ (EYE) programme.

With a budget of €3 million, the project aims to recruit up to 430 new Ukrainian entrepreneurs and match them with host entrepreneurs across Europe.

Participating in EYE will benefit both new and host entrepreneurs. New entrepreneurs will gain vital on-the-job training, essential entrepreneurial skills, and hands-on business experience, while host entrepreneurs benefit from fresh perspectives and innovative ideas from motivated newcomers.

New entrepreneurs travel abroad for one to six months, with the option to split exchanges into smaller segments over 12 months. The programme eases financial burdens by contributing to travel and living expenses.

Entrepreneurs can apply on the website www.erasmus-entrepreneurs.eu without any fee or specific deadline. There are no restrictions on age or sector of work.

Since its inception in 2009, this pan-European business mobility scheme has seen over 46,000 applications, with more than 23,000 entrepreneurs participating in over 11,500 exchanges, including from Armenia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

